Artist Shawn Mendes performs on tour at Barclays Center on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Brooklyn, New York. Mendes is among the Canadian nominees at this year’s Grammy Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Shawn Mendes, Drake, Jessie Reyez pick up Grammy nominations

Drake leads the group of Canadian contenders with two nominations

Shawn Mendes, Jessie Reyez and Drake are among the Canadians who will be competing at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Drake leads the group of Canadian contenders with two nominations for separate collaborative efforts.

The Toronto rapper shares a nod with Rick Ross for “Gold Roses” for best rap song. He’s also nominated alongside Chris Brown for “No Guidance” in the R&B song category. The track was co-produced by Drake’s longtime Toronto-based collaborator Noah Shebib.

Mendes grabbed a nod alongside Camila Cabello for their single “Senorita” for best pop duo or group performance.

Jessie Reyez scored her first Grammy nomination for “Being Human in Public” in the urban contemporary album category.

Other nominees included Daniel Caesar for “Love Again” with Brandy in the best R&B performance category. It’s Caesar’s fourth career Grammy nomination.

Michael Buble’s “Love” is nominated for best traditional pop vocal album.

Alberta’s Northern Cree received its ninth career Grammy nomination. Their album “When It’s Cold — Cree Round Dance Songs” is in the running for best regional roots music album.

And while Montreal electronic musician Marie Davidson didn’t get a nomination herself, a pumped-up club version of her song “Work It” by Belgian brothers David and Stephen Dewaele, who perform under the name Soulwax, nabbed best remixed recording.

The 62nd Grammy Awards air Sunday, Jan. 26. on CBS and Citytv.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

