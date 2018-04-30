Students at Eric Langton elementary work on the set for The Lion King Jr. (Contributed)

Simba and Scar battle it out in Ridge

Eric Langton elementary putting on The Lion King Jr.

Students at Eric Langton elementary are putting on the production The Lion King Junior.

The musical production will feature more than 90 students from Grade 3 to 7, plus pre-show entertainment by the primary students at the school.

The Lion King Junior is a two-act musical adapted from the full-length musical, which was adapted from the animated Disney movie The Lion King.

It follows the story of the lion cub Simba, son of the King Mufasa and Queen Sarabi, who is next in line to the throne to govern the Pridelands. The king’s jealous brother, Scar, tries to get rid of Simba by killing his father in a stampede and blaming it on the cub, tellng him to leave the Pridelands and never come back.

During Scar’s reign, the Pridelands are nearly destroyed and Nala, Simba’s best friend, leaves the Pridelands to find him and urge him to confront his uncle and take his rightful place as king.

The musical will feature many of the popular songs from the movie, including Circle of Life, Hakuna Matata and Can You Feel The Love Tonight.

“Participation allows students to engage in creative expression and learn about singing, costumes, lighting, choreography, props, sound, videography and stage management with professionals and experts from our staff and community,” said producer Madame Dagenais.

“By introducing young people to the magic and limitless potential of musical theatre, we unlock important life lessons that reach far beyond the production. Students learn to be brave and take risks and work together around a common goal and the greater good of the community. They develop important skills such as discipline and time management without even knowing it because they are having so much fun,” she said.

Past Broadway productions the school has put on include Alice In Wonderland Jr., Honk! and Rats!.

The Lion King Jr. takes place at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on May 16 and at 6:30 p.m. on May 17 at Eric Langton elementary at 12138 Edge St. in Maple Ridge.

• For more information, contact Jennifer Simon at 604-463-3810 or email Jennifer_Simon@sd42.ca.

