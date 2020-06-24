Sister shot on Maple Ridge stage, while boy watches on

Discovery of old photos, featuring his sibling in 1935 theatre show, rekindles frightened memory

Kathleen Pattern played Moonyeen Clare in the 1935 theatre production of Smilin’ Though. (Pattern family/Special to The News)

A trip down memory lane transported 90-year-young Harold Pattern back to a horrifying moment in the old Hammond Theatre, when he watched his sister being shot only a few feet away.

Thankfully, the six-year-old Haney boy would soon learn that his sister was in fact alive and it was all make believe. Kathleen – who he believed was about 20 at the time – would not only survive but go on to perform in a few other theatre shows.

“But, I remember bawling my head off. That was my sister up there,” Pattern shared.

“I remember thinking some SOB shot her.”

Just a few weeks ago, the Legion Garden resident was sorting through some old family photos and ran across a few faded black-and-white images of his sister all dressed up for her role as Moonyeen Clare in the Maple Ridge Players’ Club production of Smilin’ Through.

Her character was killed by a jealous suitor in a three-act romantic comedy hosting in the former Hammond Theatre – now long gone – Pattern noted.

RECENT NEWS: The show must go on

The date was Friday, Jan. 11, 1935.

“That one really stuck in my mind. Here I see her laying there, dead, and I’m screaming, ‘someone shot my sister’.”

Turns out Kathleen wasn’t the only thespian in the Pattern family.

Their mother, Winnifred, was also involved with the theatre group for a time, often in front of house. But in this same show, Mom was also on stage as the Carteret’s family maid.

Pattern only recalls attended a handful of theatre performances after that traumatizing day 85 years ago.

But he, the baby among the five siblings, had an artistic bend too, and Pattern would take to the stage himself during his teens.

He played drums in a band first known as the Musical Knights and later rebranded as Herb Henry and Orchestra.

Over the course of about four years, he performed at a number of local venues, including the Old Aggie Hall, the Masonic Hall, the Sampo Hall in Webster’s Corners, the Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall (still standing), plus a number of other community halls around the Lower Mainland.

“All I have is a pair of drum sticks left,” and a lot of memories, Pattern reflected.

RECENT NEWS: Maple Ridge film studio plagued by vandalism as owner waits to reopen

This walk down memory lane was all sparked by the picture of his sister.

“I don’t know how long I’m going to be around. I am 90, afterall,” he said, explaining his quest to sort through old papers and pictures and prepare to be pass them along to his three children, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

In addition to finding the pictures in his photo album, he found an old theatre bill for the show, recognizing some familiar names among the cast of characters and crew.

The list included former Maple Ridge alderman Reginald Franklin; Nick Mussallem, son of former car dealership owner and MLA George Mussallem; Russell Kirkpatrick of Kirkpatrick Sand & Gravel; and Ivan Hambly, who took over the Haney Gazette after James Junior Dougan’s death.

“They’re all gone now,” Pattern said.

But the memories live on, he said, at least for him.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeTheatre



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Kathleen Pattern (right) played Moonyeen Clare in the 1935 theatre production of Smilin’ Though, along side her mother, Winnifred – who played a maid. (Pattern family/Special to The News)

The 1935 cast and crew of Maple Ridge Players’ Club theatre production of Smilin’ Though pose for a group photo. (Pattern family/Special to The News)

The theatre bill for the 1935 production of Smilin’ Though, put on by the Maple Ridge Players’ Club at the Hammond Theatre. (Pattern family/Special to The News)

Harold Pattern showed off a photo he dug up of the cast and crew from the 1935 Maple Ridge Players’ Club production of Smilin’ Though. (Lisa Craik/The News)