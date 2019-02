The Nimbus Battle of the Bands takes place at The Roxy on Mar. 4

(Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS) The SRT School of Rock band Skookum has made it into the finals for the Nimbus Battle of the Bands.

The SRT band Skookum has made it to the finals of this years Nimbus Battle of the Bands.

Skookum and another band called Detour were selected to participate in the annual competition after they each sent in a video of themselves performing a submission song.

Skookum, made up of Grade 12 students: Jesse Taylor, bassist; Jason Keen, drummer; Anderson Grasty, rhythm guitar; Trevor Keen, lead guitarist; Hudson Costa, piano and key-tar; and Reed Taylor, Grade 11, lead singer.

The latter performed an original called Over Again for the band’s audition video.

Members competed against 12 other bands to secure a spot in the finals.

The local band, together for a year, performed all originals, including Over Again, andthe first song the group wrote, about being your own person and overcoming obstacles, Neptune, and Waiting.

The members will now battle it out against three other bands on Mar. 4 for top honours.

For the finale, Nimbus will have a mobile truck capture full audio and video of each of the acts, giving the finalists a multi-camera video of their performance. A panel of industry judges will select the winning band that will be announced that night.

First place is a $10,000 scholarship to attend Nimbus School of Recording and Media, Steinberg Interface and pair of HS Monitors, and a $1000 gift certificate from Tom Lee Music

Second, third and fourth place will receive a $5,000 scholarship to attend Nimbus School of Recording and Media.

All finalists will receive a pair of Yamaha Music Canada headphones and a performance capture by the students and staff of Nimbus School of Recording and Media of their finale performance.

The high school music program of the winning band will also receive a PA Prize Pack from Yamaha Music Canada and a $1,000 store credit from Tom Lee Music.

Entry is by donation, with 100 per cent of the door proceeds going towards the bands playing that day.

Nimbus School of Recording and Media is located in Vancouver and offers hands-on, small class sized mentorship programs with courses taught by current industry professionals, award nominees and winners in the music industry.

The finals take place between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Mar. 4 at The Roxy, 932 Granville St. in Vancouver.

• For more information, go to nimbusrecording.com.