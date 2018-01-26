The Gryphon Trio is made up of Annalee Patipatanakoon on violin, Roman Borys on the cello and Jamie Parker on piano. (Contributed)

The Gryphon Trio to perform at Westacres in Maple Ridge

The trio are celebrating their 25th anniversary

The Maple Ridge Music Society is presenting the Gryphon Trio at Westacres.

The trio are celebrating their 25th anniversary and are considered one of the world’s preeminent piano trios with a repertoire that ranges from traditional to contemporary and from European classicism to modern-day multimedia.

The group is made up of Annalee Patipatanakoon on violin, Roman Borys on the cello and Jamie Parker on piano.

The Gryphon Trio has commissioned more than 75 new works and tours regularly throughout North America and Europe.

They have won two Juno awards for Classical Album of the Year and the 2013 Walter Carsen Prize for Excellence in the Performing Arts from the Canada Council for the Arts.

The Gryphons conduct masterclasses and workshops at universities and conservatories and are the Artists-In-Residence at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Music and Trinity College.

Their outreach program called Listen Up! has inspired 13 communities across the country to collaborate on large-scale multi-faceted arts projects.

The concert at Westacres will start with the Piano Trio No. 45 in E-flat Major, Hob. XV:29 by Joseph Haydn and Love Triangle by Dinuk Wijeratne.

There will be an intermission and then a performance of Piano Trio No. 7 in B-flat Major, Op. 97 Archduke by Ludwig Van Beethoven.

The Gryphon Trio will be performing at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Westacres, a 20-acre farm at 23575 – 124 Avenue, Maple Ridge.

The music room holds 140 seats and looks out onto a beaver pond, surrounded by large cedar trees.

Admission is $35 for adults and $15 for students.

For information or to make a reservation call 604-467-3162.

Previous story
VIDEO: Believe it or not, Ripley’s exhibit brings oddities to Science World until April

Just Posted

Jim Robson’s deep roots in Maple Ridge

Hall of fame broadcaster joining minor hockey anniversary celebrations Saturday

News Views: Housing 1st

B.C. Housing will host a public information meeting Monday in Maple Ridge.

‘Anti-poor, anti-homeless agenda in Maple Ridge’

Some in Maple Ridge will oppose any shelter location: Drury

Ottawa punishing people for different values: Conservative

Summer jobs program not about abortion issue: Ruimy

Teammates saved hockey player’s life

Rob Macdonald suffered heart attack at Pitt arena, opposing player, teammates came to his rescue.

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

Behind the news releases: Police media officer reflects on 8-year stint

MacDonald was the face of the department during times of both trauma and cheer

Miner makes debut in Giants crease

Rookie goaltender gets first taste of WHL action in mop-up duty for Vancouver

The count down is on to the BC Winter Games

In less than one month athletes from around the province will head to Kamloops for the BC Winter Games

B.C. man acquitted of terror charges sues provincial, federal governments

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over 85 Facebook posts in which he supported some actions of Islamic State militants

VIDEO: Archeological remains discovered at B.C. park

Archeologists, White Rock, Semiahmoo First Nation studying extent of uncovered shell midden

B.C. society hopes ride program for assault victims will increase reporting

Service offered to Hope, Boston Bar, Agassiz, Harrison to combat intimidating lines and travel

Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

B.C. police officer bear-maced during traffic stop

Mountie was temporarily blinded and suspect has not been found

Most Read