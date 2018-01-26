The Gryphon Trio to perform at Westacres in Maple Ridge

The trio are celebrating their 25th anniversary

The Gryphon Trio is made up of Annalee Patipatanakoon on violin, Roman Borys on the cello and Jamie Parker on piano. (Contributed)

The Maple Ridge Music Society is presenting the Gryphon Trio at Westacres.

The trio are celebrating their 25th anniversary and are considered one of the world’s preeminent piano trios with a repertoire that ranges from traditional to contemporary and from European classicism to modern-day multimedia.

The group is made up of Annalee Patipatanakoon on violin, Roman Borys on the cello and Jamie Parker on piano.

The Gryphon Trio has commissioned more than 75 new works and tours regularly throughout North America and Europe.

They have won two Juno awards for Classical Album of the Year and the 2013 Walter Carsen Prize for Excellence in the Performing Arts from the Canada Council for the Arts.

The Gryphons conduct masterclasses and workshops at universities and conservatories and are the Artists-In-Residence at the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Music and Trinity College.

Their outreach program called Listen Up! has inspired 13 communities across the country to collaborate on large-scale multi-faceted arts projects.

The concert at Westacres will start with the Piano Trio No. 45 in E-flat Major, Hob. XV:29 by Joseph Haydn and Love Triangle by Dinuk Wijeratne.

There will be an intermission and then a performance of Piano Trio No. 7 in B-flat Major, Op. 97 Archduke by Ludwig Van Beethoven.

The Gryphon Trio will be performing at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Westacres, a 20-acre farm at 23575 – 124 Avenue, Maple Ridge.

The music room holds 140 seats and looks out onto a beaver pond, surrounded by large cedar trees.

Admission is $35 for adults and $15 for students.

For information or to make a reservation call 604-467-3162.