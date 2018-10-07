Two world class tributes coming to one stage in Maple Ridge

Dreams tribute to Fleetwood Mac and American Woman tribute to The Guess Who coming Oct. 13

American Woman celebrating the music of The Guess Who featuring Colin Wiebe and the Legends All Star Band is coming to the ACT Arts Centre on Oct. 13. (Contributed)

Two world class tribute bands are coming to Maple Ridge.

Dreams tribute to Fleetwood Mac along with American Woman, featuring Colin Wiebe, and the music of the Guess Who will be taking to the ACT Arts Centre stage in a concert not to be missed.

The headliner, Dreams, is a six-piece tribute that perform in full costumes, similar to the styles worn by the original band. They have played at casinos, theatres and corporate events all over the world including Las Vegas, the Dominican Republic, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Regina.

“There really is no Fleetwood Mac tribute that can touch them,” said Dreams show manager and co-promoter with The Original Legends of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Cris Schand.

“They are right on the mark right from the costuming to the look to the moves to the vocals, it’s all right there,” he said.

The band formed in 2005 and is based out of the Vancouver area.

Tracy Masson, who takes on Stevie Nicks, has been the lead in two Janis Joplin tribute bands and has toured with Legends of Rock. She has also fronted many rock bands and has toured all over western Canada and beyond. Masson performed the lead vocal tracks on the musical Steamroller and backup vocals on a Vagabond Road album produced by Paul Hyde.

Rachael Chatoor, performing Christine McVie, has worked as a solo artist and in collaboration with other musicians as part of corporate and festival bands including Hitzone, Barracuda, the Indestructables, the Rockingbyrds, Dreams and Arrival.

Todd McGarvey, as Mick Fleetwood, is a skilled drummer who demonstrates his passion at every show.

Mario Parente, who takes on Lindsey Buckingham, has been playing music for more than two decades both live and in the studio. He is an accomplished session musician who also plays lead guitar with he ABBA tribute act, Arrival.

Finally Ray Doucet who studied music at Mohawk College in Ontario, performs the part of John McVie. The energetic singer/songwriter has performed jazz, rock, country and world music and has two original CD’s to his credit.

Dreams will cover Fleetwood Mac over the different eras.

“They were so well received at the Hard Rock New Years Eve show that Great Canadian invited them back to do the New Years Eve show at their sister property, at the River Rock,” said Schand.

“These are national rooms and for a tribute show to garner, they had Loverboy in the year before, it’s truly a spectacular show,” he explained.

Show opener Colin Wiebe knows that Guess Who music in and out. Wiebe toured with The Guess Who as lead singer with founding member Randy Bachman for 17 years.

“He doesn’t even like to call himself a tribute. It’s all about a celebration of the music of the Guess Who,” said Schand.

The American Woman show is performed by Wiebe and The Legends All-Star Band including Daniel Sveinson on lead guitar and vocals, Dave McIlroy on drums and vocals, David Reimer on bass guitar and vocals and Adam Wawzonek on rhythm guitar, acoustic guitar and vocals.

“It’s not just a bunch of good singers up there singing the songs of these two great iconic acts, they dot their i’s and cross their t’s,” Schand said of the growl, the regionalisms, the look, and the costuming of both bands.

“Two world class tributes on one stage. In the tribute genre, as they say, it doesn’t really get much better,” he said.

DREAMS tribute to Fleetwood Mac plus American Woman featuring Colin Wiebe takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the ACT Arts Centre, 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge.

Tickets are $49.50.

To purchase call 604-476-2787 or go to theactmapleridge.org.