Connery Naas, 4, takes a photo of his mom, Jennifer, with country musician Dallas Smith during an event at Sea to Sky Motorsports on Jan. 31. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

VIDEO: Dallas Smith receives four CCMA nominations

Langley country singer is up for Fans’ Choice award, Male Artist of the Year and more

Langley country musician Dallas Smith has once again received multiple nominations for the Canadian Country Music Awards (CCMA).

On July 11, it was announced that Smith is up for the Apple Music Fans’ Choice Award, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year for Side Effects and Video of the Year for Sky Stays This Blue.

Earlier this year, Smith earned his fifth career No. 1 and fourth consecutive chart topper with the hit Sleepin’ Around on both the Nielsen BDS and Mediabase Country radio charts.

With that, he became the first and only Canadian country artist in the Nielsen BDS era to have four consecutive No. 1 singles from the same album, topping country icon Shania Twain’s three from album Come On Over.

Smith now ties Twain for the most No. 1 songs by a Canadian Country artist in the Nielsen BDS era with five.

READ MORE: Dallas Smith surpasses Shania Twain in most No. 1 singles from same album

READ MORE: Catching up with Dallas Smith

Other B.C. nominees include Chad Brownlee, Dean Brody and The Washboard Union.

The 2018 CCMA Awards will air live from Hamilton, Ont. on Sunday, Sept. 9.

See a full list of nominees here.


entertainment@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Campbell and Green return for Maple Ridge concert

Just Posted

Maple Ridge country singer competing for country music award with Shania Twain

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

Crush hosting under-16 provincials

Top 16 fastpitch teams playing in Albion.

‘Homelessness is a housing issue’

Mayoral candidate Ernie Daykin and Coun. Craig Speirs weigh in on what has happened in Surrey

Fifth dog park opens in Maple Ridge

The park is located beneath the Golden Ears bridge at the end of Wharf Street.

Sinkhole closes highway lane in Pitt Meadows

More information Thursday once crews complete assessment in daylight.

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

After horse dies, B.C. group urges Calgary Stampede to suspend chuckwagon racing

The Vancouver Humane Society says that 60 horses have died in the event since 1986

Pot and alcohol delivery app to launch in B.C.

Designated Delivery announced via Twitter its app will be available in Kelowna

Flower thefts at Surrey roadside memorial astound mourning family

Thieves constantly pilfering flowers placed for young woman killed by drunk driver

B.C. RCMP say shooting could be linked to 2016 Vancouver double homicide

Bullets hit a house in the 5200-block of Smith Avenue Wednesday

5 B.C. container yard employees exposed to ‘unknown substance’, hospitalized

A hazardous materials team was sent to Prince Rupert, B.C. to investigate the incident

Toronto Police boost number of cops in downtown core due to ‘potential risk’

CN Tower, businesses to remain open, as police investigate ‘unconfirmed, uncorroborated’ information

VIDEO: Dallas Smith receives four CCMA nominations

Langley country singer is up for Fans’ Choice award, Male Artist of the Year and more

Anti-smoking protest giving woman the creeps

Dead snake, motor oil, rotting seafood among items left on rock where woman takes cigarette break

Most Read

  • VIDEO: Dallas Smith receives four CCMA nominations

    Langley country singer is up for Fans’ Choice award, Male Artist of the Year and more