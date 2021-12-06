VIDEO: Maple Ridge Secondary choir group brings Christmas cheer to the Pitt Meadows celebration

Maple Ridge Secondary school’s (MRSS) Caelum Treble Chorus brought some Christmas cheer to the City of Pitt Meadows’ celebration event.

The chorus group shared an unforgettable experience together at Spirit Square last Friday, on Dec. 3rd, at the Christmas in Pitt Meadows event hosted by the City of Pitt Meadows, said Choral Director Claire Oliverio.

“The MRSS Caelum Treble Chorus, made of nine talented singers ranging from Grade 10 to 12 – Ally, Dani, Melike, Emma J, Micaela, Shelby, Emma M, Elayne, and Violet – were delighted to contribute their music to the evening. For almost two years, these students have gone online, attended zoom rehearsals, and recorded virtual performances with a mask on. It was an honour for them to represent Maple Ridge Secondary School at an event that truly brought the magic of the season to life,” said Oliverio.

The free outdoor holiday event recreated a magical Christmas village experience with food trucks, popcorn by MLA Lisa Beare, coffee & hot chocolate, and hot dogs by the Lion’s Club. Accompanied by the sounds of holiday music and laughter, families enjoyed the holiday train, road hockey, light displays, ice sculptures, tree lighting, photos with Santa, Elsa, and Olaf, and there also were Community Service Awards on the main stage.

ALSO WATCH: Maple Ridge Secondary choir perform at Haney Holiday Farmers Market

“As the choral director, I was eagerly anticipating the performance. When we arrived at check-in, the sight of so many friends, families, and children excitedly flitting amongst the light displays, tents for entertainment, stations for hot chocolate and popcorn, and face-painting simply took our breath away. Our ensembles haven’t seen a crowd like that in-person for a long time. I was thrilled to share the experience of live performance with MRSS Caelum Chorus. After all the preparation, nerves, and hard work, it was surreal to sing on stage with the lights illuminating their bright faces,” Oliverio said.

The students performed the White Winter Hymnal, Last Christmas, and Let it Snow, at the event.

Ally Didicher from Grade 12, thought that all their hard work had paid off.

“I’m still reeling from the great high of joy. I’m so very grateful for the opportunity I was given to sing in front of a crowd for the first time with such a wonderful and supportive group of girls. With the help of such an encouraging crowd, the night was certainly one to remember,” she said.

Melike Erenli of Grade 12 also expressed her excitement over the opportunity to perform.

“It felt amazing! It was so much fun being able to sing with these ladies,” she added.

After the long hiatus from in-person performances, this event turned out to be just what the group needed.

“For myself, seeing the girls’ dazzling smiles while they sang – especially after only ever seeing them in masks the past two years – is truly a memory that will stay with me for a long time. I look forward to more experiences like this with safety and care in mind,” said Oliverio.