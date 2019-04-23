The “Spiderghini”, which was designed in Abbotsford, will be on display during the Avengers: Endgame premiere night at Highstreet Shopping Centre on Friday. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Spiderman-clad Lamborghini makes pit stop in Abbotsford ahead of Avengers premiere

Highstreet Shopping Centre displaying unique car during Friday’s opening of Marvel movie

With Avengers: Endgame looming, Highstreet Shopping Centre and Abbotsford business Sapphire Creative have joined forces to put on a unique display for fans attending Friday’s premiere of the movie.

It’s not quite as impressive as Captain America, Hulk, Thor and Iron Man teaming up, but the local partnership will allow movie fans to see the remarkable work that Sapphire Creative has displayed on a Lamborghini.

The newly-christened “Spiderghini” saw Sapphire work with Aracnid Studios cosplay layouts to design an Iron Spider Spiderman suit for a Lamborghini Aventador LP 700.

The car, along with a cosplay Spiderman, will be on display for fans in Highstreet’s Central Plaza – which is located directly across from the Cineplex Cinemas Abbotsford facility.

Sapphire president Jeremie Webber said the project took about two to three weeks to complete, and the car, which is for a customer in Richmond, will also be making an appearance in the annual Diamond Rally event on May 4.

The Diamond Rally is an annual gathering of some of Canada’s most flashy luxury, hyper and supercars and the route travels along the Sea to Sky Highway. Drivers travel from Vancouver to Pemberton, with stops in Squamish and Whistler on the way.

The event is attempting to set a record for the most supercars in one spot this year, and “Spiderghini” will be a part of that.

Webber officially started Sapphire in 2013, merging with his father’s Chilliwack-based company in 2018 to form a one-stop shop for marking and promotional products. For more on the company, visit sapphirecreative.com.

