Artist Tammy Pilon’s exhibit is on display at the City of Pitt Meadows website. (Contributed)

Virtual art exhibit in Pitt Meadows

Tammy Pilon’s landscapes include scenes in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

A virtual art show is taking place in Pitt Meadows featuring the landscapes of Tammy Pilon.

Pilon’s show called Local Landscapes is on display on the City of Pitt Meadows website where viewers can scroll through her work and click on images for details including medium, size and price of the canvases.

The exhibit would have been on display at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery.

Her acrylic work is known for being dramatic and colourful, capturing the glow of light.

Pilon’s oil paintings have expressive brushstrokes and impressionist-style landscapes.

In this show landscapes include those in Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody.

Pilon grew up on Vancouver Island and began her career as a graphic artist and illustrator. She has been an art instructor for more than 20 years and her studio is located in Port Coquitlam.

To view her exhibit go to pittmeadows.ca.

 

