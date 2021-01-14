Lions Gate Chorus performing ‘Fight Song’ by Rachel Platten. (Screenshot)

WATCH: Lions Gate Choir battle negative news with ‘Fight Song’

Four-part a cappella chorus released Zoom recording of the song late last year

When Lions Gate Chorus, a four-part a cappella chorus and singing organization for women, realized they could offer something of a reprieve for a few minutes in the power of music, their cover of Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song” was born.

As part of member of Sweet Adelines International, the chorus competes at different levels; they are the current World Silver Medalists.

Member Megan Fell said lately, people have been struck by the concerning nature of the news that surrounds us in North America.

“When faced with these situations, we are tempted to turn inwards, towards the darkness. Or we can face outwards, searching for the sun and opening our arms to our community,” Fell said. “At Lions Gate Chorus, we choose to do just that.”

In spite of the fact that the group hasn’t rehearsed together in person since March 10, 2020, their collective desire to inspire, energize and encourage our audiences hasn’t waned.

READ MORE: Langley siblings win music awards

“We knew that ‘Fight Song’ by Rachel Platten was the perfect vehicle for this message,” Fell explained. “Originally released in September 2020, the message conveyed is needed just as much now as it was then.”

Fell said that song’s lyrics remind us that we are stronger together, that even the smallest spark can start a fire and that the smallest act of kindness can send waves of love into motion.

“We choose to believe in love and community and that together we will come through this, galvanized and grateful for the things that truly matter,” she noted.

Members live all over the Greater Vancouver area including Surrey, South Surrey, White Rock, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Langley, Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton, North Delta, Ladner, Tsawwassen, Richmond, New Westminster, Burnaby, Maple Ridge, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Squamish, and even as far away as Fanny Bay, Sooke, Nanaimo, Washington State, Calgary Alberta, and Perth Western Australia.

More information on the chorus can be found at www.lionsgatechorus.ca.

Most Read