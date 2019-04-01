FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017 file photo, Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs during the concert of their ‘No Filter’ Europe Tour 2017 at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France. ‚Äù (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

The Rolling Stones are postponing their latest tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment.

The Stones made the announcment Saturday.

The band did not say for what Jagger needs treatment, only that he’ll make a complete recovery.

Jagger, who is 75, tweeted he’s “devastated” about the postponement but he’s working very hard to get back on stage. The tour was supposed to begin April 20 in Miami.

Ticket holders should hold onto their tickets because they will be good for the rescheduled dates, which have yet to be announced.

Most Read