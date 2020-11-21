Young Decs has been performing for his fans on livestream, but looks forward to the time he is able to rock a stage in person. (Special to The News)

Young Maple Ridge entertainer seeing quick success

14-year-old Young Decs released his first song, Anx!ety, five months ago

Young Decs started making music on his iPhone when he was 13-years-old.

Declan Bushell, as he is known to friends and family, is a huge fan of the American rapper, singer, songwriter Juice Wrld; and was inspired to follow in his footsteps shortly after the entertainer died of an accidental overdose this time last year.

At first crafting the catchy songs was just for fun, but he quickly got more skilled at it, so his parents decided to take him to a recording studio.

“After the first time I got hooked, and wanted to go all the time,” the energetic young teen said.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge country music star wins big on NBC

Five months ago he released his first single, Anx!ety.

The track caught the attention of fellow Maple Ridge rapper DWalk, who gave him props on Instagram.

“Once he shouted me out, I got a bunch of different rappers from all around the world trying to make songs with me,” he said.

Young Decs went on to record In My Head with DWalk, and has been performing with him on live-stream concerts at Studio 710 in Vancouver.

Despite it being less than a year since he started putting his music into the world, the 14-year-old Samuel Robertson Technical student has garnered a lot of attention.

“I’ve had producers offering me to come record at their places for free, I’ve been approached by managers, I’ve been on a podcast, and I’ve been played on the radio,” he said.

“It’s all been happening super fast in the last few months.”

Young Decs’ songs can be found on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.


Most Read