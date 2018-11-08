5 to start your day

1. Judgment day delayed on B.C. residents’ extradition to India

A three-judge Appeal Court panel reserved its decision Wednesday on whether to uphold an extradition order or have the order for Malkit Kaur Sidhu and Surjit Singh Badesha declared invalid and unlawful.

Sidhu and Badesha were facing extradition after being charged in India with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the June 2000 death of former Pitt Meadows secondary student Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, also known as Jassi. See more >

2. Surrey-based microwave installation man rescues senior

Charles Ferraby had been lying on the ground in his South Surrey home for days before he was rescued by a microwave installation man who just had a sense something was wrong. See more >

Charles Ferraby is recovering in hospital after being rescued in September. (Submitted)

3. Mark Strahl wants to help get your photo in every home from Chilliwack to Hope

“We live in one of the most beautiful ridings in Canada… I am requesting your help in sharing the best parts of Chilliwack (and) Hope, and showcasing your talent through the amazing pictures you capture.” See more >

4. Man cuffed for alleged ‘hate crime’ against gay couple on SkyTrain

Transit police say the man was wanted for questioning after one of the victims was kicked, the other was hit in the face and homophobic insults and obscenities were directed at both. See more >

5. Operator, patrons see success at B.C.’s only 50+ shelter in Abbotsford

The shelter is B.C.’s only provincially subsidized shelter with an age restriction that isn’t youth oriented, instead restricting itself to only offer space for those 50 years and older. See more >

