Rural Chilliwack residents asked to stay indoors, lock doors amid heavy police presence

Heavy police presence in rural Chilliwack neighbourhood as RCMP contend with ‘serious situation’

A heavy RCMP presence in Ryder Lake was noted Wednesday afternoon, and residents were asked to stay indoors and lock their doors.

RCMP asked the neighbourhood to steer clear of certain areas until further notice including the Chilliwack Bench Forest Service Road, Chilliwack Army Forest Service Road and Bench Road, which are accessed from the Chilliwack River Valley.

“We were instructed to stay inside and keep our doors locked,” posted one resident. “Not to approach any strangers and to not use any guns today, whatever that’s supposed to mean.”

Police are in Ryder Lake and ask the public to avoid Chilliwack Bench Forest Service Road, Chilliwack Army Forest Service Road and Bench Road until further notice. pic.twitter.com/lJaxsgK4t5 — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) July 8, 2020

The Ryder Lake Friends and Family page had a post over the lunch hour on July 8 from a resident who passed on some information to the community.

“The RCMP are dealing with a serious situation and there is going to be a major police presence in the community,” wrote the poster.

They were asked to report any unusual activity they may have seen to the RCMP and to avoid confrontation with strangers.

