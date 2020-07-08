Heavy RCMP presence in Ryder Lake area of Chilliwack on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 for ‘serious situation’ but the reason has not been made clear yet. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Rural Chilliwack residents asked to stay indoors, lock doors amid heavy police presence

Heavy police presence in rural Chilliwack neighbourhood as RCMP contend with ‘serious situation’

A heavy RCMP presence in Ryder Lake was noted Wednesday afternoon, and residents were asked to stay indoors and lock their doors.

RCMP asked the neighbourhood to steer clear of certain areas until further notice including the Chilliwack Bench Forest Service Road, Chilliwack Army Forest Service Road and Bench Road, which are accessed from the Chilliwack River Valley.

“We were instructed to stay inside and keep our doors locked,” posted one resident. “Not to approach any strangers and to not use any guns today, whatever that’s supposed to mean.”

The Ryder Lake Friends and Family page had a post over the lunch hour on July 8 from a resident who passed on some information to the community.

“The RCMP are dealing with a serious situation and there is going to be a major police presence in the community,” wrote the poster.

They were asked to report any unusual activity they may have seen to the RCMP and to avoid confrontation with strangers.

READ MORE: Ryder Lake residents band together to fight crime

READ MORE: The murder mystery of Ryder Lake

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

City of ChilliwackRCMP

