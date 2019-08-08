VIDEO: RCMP hunt for Lower Mainland stabbing suspect

The police were called to a home in the 203oo block of 44th Avenue overnight for a stabbing. (Shane MacKichan photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

They know who they want so the search is on for a suspect after a targeted stabbing in Brookswood overnight.

The Langley RCMP is looking for the man who stabbed a 42-year-old Langley man.

“Police were called shortly before midnight after a male was reported as having been stabbed in the 20300 block of 44th Avenue,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. “Officers attended and interviewed the victim and witnesses. The suspect has been identified and he and the victim are known to each other. Injuries sustained by the victim are believed to be non life-threatening.”

BC EHS and Township fire department helped the victim, who was taken to hospital.

The suspect, who is known to police, fled on foot.

“The Lower Mainland Police Dog Service attended but was not able to locate the suspect,” she added.

Information will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration and an arrest warrant will be requested for the 28-year-old male alleged to be responsible.

“The investigation is ongoing and efforts today will focus on locating this suspect,” Largy said. “Given the targeted nature of this incident, police do not feel there is a danger to the public.”

