When you’re looking for a delicious, healthy meal, look no further than I Am Pho.

Savour fresh, healthy cuisine at I Am Pho

When you’re looking for a delicious, healthy meal, look no further than I Am Pho.

At I Am Pho, they believe in eating fresh and staying healthy. That’s why their menu is packed with tasty Vietnamese dishes that will make you want to come back for more!

Their pho house special is a great example of their commitment to creating meals that are packed with flavour and nutrients. This savory soup has beef brisket, tendon, tripe and beef balls served alongside noodles in savoury beef broth. It’s a must-try!

You can view I Am Pho’s full menu online at iampho.ca or stop by one of our locations in Coquitlam or Surrey, B.C. today!

Life

Comments are closed

Just Posted

A BCEHS re-enactment of paramedics attending an overdose. (BCHES)
New Fraser Health study looks at links between ER opioid prescriptions and overdoses

There will be a free open art session tonight in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
Artists welcomed to free drop-in event in Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s aquatic facilities was closed for a few weeks, after wire was found in the pool. It re-opened Monday. (The News files)
Maple Ridge’s indoor pools re-open

Kelly and Eddie Sandoval with their children – Tyson, Keenan, Donte and Emmitt. (Special to Black Press Media)
LETTER: No justice in sentencing for truck rampage