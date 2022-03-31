Sid & Marie Peacock

March 31, 2022
In loving memory ~
Linda, Carol, Matt, and Cydney invite you to join them to celebrate the lives of their parents, Sid and Marie Peacock. The celebration will take place on June 25th at 2:00 pm at the Pitt Meadows Lions Den, 12479 Harris Road.
Drop in to share some memories and some refreshments.
We hope to see you there.

Sheila Nickols

