Letter: Congratulations offered to Conservative candidate

Editor, The News:

I want to congratulate Marc Dalton for his Oct. 21 election win, and thank him and the other candidates for offering to represent me.

During the campaign, I, as a very senior citizen, began to feel invisible. The pamphlets and speeches offered little acknowledgement of our existence.

So I was happy to come across a mention of a promise by the Liberal party that they would raise the Old Age Security pension by 10 per cent.

Mr. Dalton, I hope we can count on you to make the government honour this promise, which would be most welcomed by some of the forgotten citizens, many of whom do not qualify for Canada Pension Plan or work-related pensions.

I know that your hard work is just beginning, and wish you good luck in your endeavours.

Patricia Paomino