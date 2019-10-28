Letter: Questions about global warming

Editor, The News:

CO2 is not going to cause a climate catastrophe.

If Canada totally stopped using fossil fuels, China’s increase would replace Canada’s share in three months. China produces 25 per cent of the human total, (of greenhouse gas emissions) more than the U.S. and Europe combined.

The Medieval Warming Period, only 1,000 years ago, lasted for 400 years and was quite a bit warmer that today. Polar bears, coral reefs, salmon, and every species alive today, survived that extended relatively warm period. It was the cooling (notice: no tipping point!) into the Mini Ice Age that changed the world from good times back into very tough times! Cold kills more people than warm. Cold creates more extreme weather than warm does.

Don’t believe what people say, look at what they do.

Do you think Justin Trudeau, Andrew Weaver, or Elizabeth May would ever step on a plane if they really believed CO2 was so bad? Do you think ex-U.S. president Al Gore would have bought sea level property if he really thought the sea was rising?

And why has this science not been better explained by the Greens and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change? Because your ignorance equals their success.

Fear and guilt have always been tools for human manipulation. “Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities” – Voltaire.

The green industry has done its best to brainwash and increase fear, guilt, and anxiety in children. Greta Thunberg is a good example. Control the children, and you control the future. Information leads to better results than emotion.

Cam Gould

Maple Ridge