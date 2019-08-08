Letter: Why are train horns still sounding in Maple Ridge?

Resident says one crossing not part of whistle cessation

Editor, The News:

Some months ago, there was a story that the train whistles in Maple Ridge should be something of the past. “Train horns falling silent in Maple Ridge,” The News, June 26 issue.

Well, nine out of 10 trains are still blasting their way through part of the residential area of Maple Ridge, day and night.

Obviously, the railroad crossing close to 225th Street was not in the planning to silence the trains.

People, living in the area of 225/227th street, 116th Avenue and River Road are still dealing with the earsplitting blasts. Thousands of people are living in this area.

It is absolutely ridiculous.

Thank you, CPR, for continuing to upset and disturb the life of so many people, most of them seniors.

Jan Wilke

Maple Ridge

Editor’s Note: According to CP Rail, the crossing at 225th Street was not included in the initial whistle cessation initiative. “CP is looking into whether this crossing qualifies and will continue to work with the city,” CP said in a statement.

