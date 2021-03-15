Model Tessa Hamelin and sculptor David Hunwick. Lia Crowe photography.

Artist & Muse

Sculptor meets model in fashion collaboration

  • Mar. 15, 2021 9:50 a.m.
  • Life

– Photography by Lia Crowe Styling by Jen Evans

This fashion year starts with a sigh of softness showing the bold nature of neutrals. Clay tones of pink, cream and grey are layered in multiple textures of wool, woven and silk fabric. Sculptor David Hunwick invites Boulevard into his studio to inspire and to be inspired. As in the relationship of the artist and the muse, the creative energy flows two ways as beauty and strength spark new ideas, angles and a fresh perspective.

Strapless dress by Club Monaco, $60, from Turnabout Luxury Resale.

Reclining Nude of Estoi Necklace, $285, and Love Lock Chain Necklace, $195, both by Pamela Card, Ligne Stud Earrings by Uni, $285, all from Bernstein & Gold.

Jessamine Dress by Malene Birger, $625, from Bernstein & Gold.

Long-sleeved turtleneck by Baserange, $110, knit collar by Monica Cordera, $290, plant-dyed silk skirt by Tannin and Toil, $400, basket bag by WORN,$110, all from Open House Shop; scarf,$110, and crystal necklace (on bag), $69.95, both from Migration Boutique.

Bodysuit by Baserange, $96, dress by Boheme, $400, plant-dyed silk scrunchie by Tannin & Toil, $45, all from Open House Shop; raven skull necklace from Migration Boutique, $40; large necklace by Krysia, $50, from W&J Wilson.

Reclining Nude of Estoi Necklace by Pamela Card $285, Love Lock Chain Necklace by Pamela Card $195, Ligne Stud Earrings by Uni $285 all from Bernstein and Gold; Morocco Pants $190 by Eve Gravel from Migration Boutique

Makeup and hair: Jen Clark

Model: Tessa Hamelin

Photo assistant: Blair Hansen

Photographed on location at David Hunwick’s sculpture studio and at Cinderbloc Studio.

A huge thank you to all for hosting our team.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

