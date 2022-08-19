Alejandro. Díaz Liceága . Photography by Lia Crowe

Blow the whistle!

Maynard Johnny Jr.’s Pacific FC jersey design is an instant success

  • Aug. 19, 2022 7:30 a.m.
  • Life

– Words by Sean McIntyre Photography by Lia Crowe

Artist Maynard Johnny Jr.’s iconic Indigenous-inspired jersey sported by Vancouver Island’s Pacific FC soccer club was an instant hit the moment it landed on the pitch earlier this season, selling out fast and generating an online buzz that’s sent the team’s staff scurrying to meet growing demand.

The white and black jersey with teal trim depicts a salmon and young child adorning its entire front side and sleeves. The salmon is meant to represent the rejuvenation and resilience of Indigenous people, while the child symbolizes moving ahead to a positive future.

Maynard says the jersey was created with Pacific FC, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation, as a way to highlight work that still needs to be done across Canada. He hopes Pacific FC players wearing the jersey at home games and in soccer stadiums from coast to coast will raise questions and promote awareness.

The Vancouver Island Canadian Soccer League franchise plays its home games at Langford’s 6,000-seat Starlight Stadium.

“My job as an artist and as an Indigenous man is to create an awareness that it is not us as Indigenous people that have to reconcile, it’s the rest of Canada,” he says.

In a collaboration with local First Nations, $20 from each jersey sale will be donated to the artist’s charity of choice. The new jersey retails for $119 and comes in sizes youth to 4XL.

For more information, visit: pacificfcfanshop.ca.

Story courtesy of Boulevard Magazine, a Black Press Media publication

Like Boulevard Magazine on Facebook and follow them on Instagram

ArtIndigenoussoccer

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Spirit of reconciliation

Just Posted

Environment Canada says chances of thunderstorms is low, but it advising the public to be cautious regardless. (Pixabay/fietzfotos)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in store for a windy Friday

Golden Ears backcountry permit holders planning to hike East Canyon Trail are being told to park in the West Canyon parking lot. (Roxanne Hooper/Black Press Media)
Golden Ears Park campground closes as bridge undergoes repairs

Witnesses say bear spray was used to rob a jewellery store in ValleyFair Mall. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Edmonton teen arrested after jewellery store in Maple Ridge mall was robbed

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue assisted a hiker who was stranded on a mountain in Golden Ears Park on Aug. 17, bringing him down with a longline rescue. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)
Helicopter rescue saves hiker in Golden Ears park