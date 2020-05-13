Boulevard Interview with Blaise MacDonald

Blaise MacDonald makes adjustments during COVID-19 to assist his clients

  • May. 13, 2020 4:13 p.m.
  • Life

Our Publisher Mario Gedicke took some time to interview Blaise MacDonald about Covid 19 and the changes he had to implement to keep his clients happy.

CoronavirusRenovations

When long-time chef Nicholas Waters first started Toque Catering in 2013, he never expected it to take off

