Chef Philippe Lavoie shows off a dish of Prawns on Garlic Toast with a Lemon Aoli and a Balsamic Syrup inside the Osborne Bay Pub and Cafe. Don Denton photography

Chef Philippe Lavoie shares recipes from the Osborne Bay Pub and Cafe

New menu and live music added to Crofton, British Columbia venue

  • Dec. 5, 2018 8:00 a.m.
  • Life

-Story by Angela Cowan

Where were you born and where did you grow up?

I was born in Moosejaw, Saskatchewan, and grew up between the beautiful city of Montreal and the rustic towns of Senneterre and Lamacaza in the majestic mountains of Quebec.

Where did you train?

My formal training occurred at Camosun College in Victoria. After all these years, I still remember the incredible group of culinary instructors there. Their enthusiasm really inspired and motivated me. As a result, I worked hard to hone my craft to the best it could be.

How long have you been at your current restaurant?

I started at the Osborne last May.

What are you best known for as a chef?

As a chef, I would think I’m best known for being even-keeled, respectful and pragmatic. I have great respect for the foods we eat. I believe we must revere the plants and creatures that give life so we may live.

What are the 10 or so most important ingredients in your pantry?

Garlic, curry, ginger, chillies, butter, cream, olive oil and, of course, salt and pepper.

Chef Philippe Lavoie melts butter and garlic in his kitchen. Don Denton photography

What’s your favourite dish to cook and eat on a cold winter’s day?

Lamb curry with a good kick to it.

What’s your go-to item when sampling other chefs’ fare?

Cooking is very personal and I don’t judge others’ work. However, if I had to choose one item it would be simple pasta. Why pasta? It’s easy to do right and easy to do wrong.

A dish of Prawns on Garlic Toast with a Lemon Aoli and a Balsamic Syrup is prepared by Chef Philippe Lavoie at the Osborne Bay Pub and Cafe Don Denton photography

Hobbies?

Open highway and two wheels. I clocked many kilometres this summer and struggled putting the bike away for the winter. Work, ride and life balance is important.

Anything else we should know?

I’m enjoying my work at Osborne Bay Pub and the business is doing extremely well. I’m part of a team dedicated to creating a fun working environment and that’s a big priority for me. Our new menu and live music scene has been very well received.

Can you share a simple, seasonal recipe?

RECIPE

Honey and Lemon Roasted Butternut Squash

Ingredients:

1 butternut squash, sliced into wedges

1 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Remove the top and bottom of the squash with a sharp knife, and then remove skin from the squash with a peeler. Slice the squash in half, leaving the neck and bulbous bottom separate. Cut the bottom in half and remove pulp with soup spoon. Cut the top and bottom into uniform wedges to ensure pieces cook evenly.

In a bowl, mix honey, lemon juice and olive oil, and then toss the squash wedges in the mixture.

Place on a parchment-lined or sprayed baking sheet and add fresh cracked pepper and salt. Bake for approximately 40 minutes, turning squash halfway through to ensure uniform colour.

Serve hot as a side for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

