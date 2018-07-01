(Clockwise) Spanish Flag, Morning Glory Vine, Black-Eyed Susan and Climbing Sweet Potato. (MK Lascelle photo)

Gardening: Annuals on the up-and-up

Growing hardy vines in containers has many drawbacks.

  • Jul. 1, 2018 6:00 a.m.
  • Life

When people come shopping for vines at the garden centre where I work, I always like to start the process with a few questions.

How much light do you receive? What is going to support the vine structure (arbor, trellis, fence or wall)? Is it going to be planted in-ground or in container? Why do you feel you need a vine in the first place?

And while available light and support will definitely dictate which vines are most suitable, it is those last two points that determine whether or not I guide the customer towards hardy perennial vines or those of an annual nature.

Growing hardy vines in containers, particularly smaller ones, has many drawbacks – most of which don’t become apparent until they mature a few years later.

The biggest problem is a restricted root space, which will deter overall growth and make the plant susceptible to drought damage as there will always be an unbalance between roots and crown.

This becomes obvious at maturity, when the vines begin to scorch on the leaf margin in the heat of summer no matter how much you may water – essentially meaning that you’ve gone to all this bother for a garden display that is never going to be aesthetically pleasing.

That last question I ask almost always has something to do with wanting the vine to provide some privacy, usually in summer, when we are out enjoying our patio and deck spaces, or soaking in the hot tub. Unfortunately, many of our outdoor leisure areas are already developed to the point where there is little or no ground space, so we are stuck with container growing as our only option.

This is where I direct people towards annual vines – fast-growing summer flowers that quickly provide a visual screen, most of which also give us beautiful flower displays or brightly coloured foliage and they can do it in a manner of weeks, not years.

The other upside is their temporary nature, meaning that will thrive and continue to look aesthetically pleasing despite being grown in a container right up until a hard frost, so that you have the outdoor entertaining season covered.

Here are four species for you to choose from, and while it might be a bit late to start these from small plants, I’m sure that your local garden centre may have a few larger specimens on hand.

Black-eyed Susan vine (Thunbergia alata) – an old favourite with 1” wide blooms of orange, yellow, red or white, each accented with a distinct dark centre. These are borne in abundance with no need to deadhead, with the vine reaching average heights of 8’. Look for the new variegated Proven Winner varieties like ‘Tangerine Slice A-Peel’.

Climbing sweet potato vine (Ipomoea batatas) – a new self-climbing sweet potato vine with the same burgundy-black and chartreuse foliage that we appreciate in the trailing forms. ‘SolarTower Lime’ and ‘Black’ also look great trained onto an obelisk in a large container. Height to 7’.

Spanish Flag (Ipomoea lobata) – fast growing to 8’ tall with interesting compound flowers that emerge deep red and fade to yellow and cream, giving a lovely multicoloured effect. Do not use too much high nitrogen on this plant as you only encourage foliage, with few flowers.

Morning Glory (Ipomoea purpurea) – these are not those pesky white morning glory weeds (Convolvulus arvensis) that you may be struggling with, but a range of annual vines with flowers of brilliant jewel tones and even a night blooming white form called Moonflower (Ipomoea alba).

Mike Lascelle is a local nursery manager and gardening author (hebe_acer@hotmail.com).

Previous story
On Cooking: Gourmet picnic ideas for Canada Day

Just Posted

Gardening: Annuals on the up-and-up

Growing hardy vines in containers has many drawbacks.

On Cooking: Gourmet picnic ideas for Canada Day

Some assembly required.

Untrending: Another kind of YouTube

New feature enables vertical, long-form videos.

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

Timothy Ro wants to be a composer, songwriter.

B.C. police help arrest Alberta doctor alleged to have targeted 5-year-old for sex

Fred Janke is facing charges of making arrangements to commit sexual offences against a child

Vancouver cops investigating crash between 2 police vehicles that hurt 5

Two pedestrians, both women in their 30s, and three officers went to hospital

Family grieving after Kamloops man, 19, dies in workplace accident

Brendan Stokes was employed at Kamloops Tirecraft, and was killed in some kind of accident

Man suffers complete, partial limb loss after falling off CP Rail train: RCMP

The man, 25, was conscious but under the influence of alcohol when he was found in Revelstoke

Botched bank robbery, flying bullets, and terrified horse carriage staff

The voices of those caught up in Stephen Reid’s 1999 gunfire police chase through sleepy Victoria

1 year after vanishing from the sky, B.C. pilot is remembered

Alex Simmons and Sydney Robillard were in a Piper Warrior aircraft that left Alberta on June 8, 2017

B.C. woman outraged after 2 mountain goats killed along Highway 31

A nanny and a kid goat were struck just north of Kaslo this week.

Indigenous woman fights to stay in Canada, saying traditional territory is B.C.

Mique’l Dangeli belongs to Tsimshian First Nation, whose territory straddles border of Alaska, B.C.

Most Read