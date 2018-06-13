An environmental poster created by Jet Robertson. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge student wins provincial artwork award

Jet Robertson, 9, designed an award-winning poster about Traditional Knowledge and Medicine.

Jet Robertson, a Grade 4 student at Maple Ridge’s Environmental School, won a provincial poster contest.

The theme of the contest was “Traditional Knowledge and Medicine.”

Robertson’s poster shows two people standing in nature surrounded by trees, grass, flowers, and a large clock.

Robertson accompanied his poster with a caption that reads: Everything has a LIFE. Everything is needed. The trees help us breathe, the animals keep us company and sometimes provide us with food. Rain and water doesn’t only help us to live, but also helps all the plants to live.

“In the middle is a big clock to symbolize time going by and life aging,” Robertson explained.

The poster took four days to complete, and Robertson is proud of his award because it leaves a good impression of Maple Ridge.

The environmental theme of his poster is an issue Robertson wants to bring awareness to.

Natalie Robertson, Jet’s mother, said their family participates in community plant walks and celebrates cultural events with the Golden Ears Métis Society and Métis Nation B.C.

The FORED B.C. poster contest is an annual celebration of cultural and heritage traditions of B.C.’s aboriginal people as part of FORED’s Aboriginal Heritage, Education and Dialogue (AHEAD) program.

FORED is a society that provides sustainability education to B.C. schools and communities.

“Preserving this aboriginal traditional knowledge that is passed on from elders to youth is vital,” said Victor Godin, FORED’s educational director.

”FORED BC is proud to be supporting this knowledge preservation as a cultural legacy.”

Entries were received from across B.C. and six people were chosen for awards.

Previous story
UPDATE: Langley Hwy. 1 overpass hit twice in less than 24 hours

Just Posted

Maple Ridge student wins provincial artwork award

Jet Robertson, 9, designed an award-winning poster about Traditional Knowledge and Medicine.

Former Maple Ridge teacher gets invite to Property Brother wedding in Italy

Drew Scott and his fiance Linda Phan say “I do” during week-long celebration in Puglia

Council pay – 20 per cent more gross, same net

Increase to cover tax law changes

UPDATE: Police release description of inmate on the lam

Walked away from work crew in Pitt Meadows

UPDATE: Pathfinders safe after being stranded on Alouette lake by strong winds

Ridge search and rescue responded to call on Sunday

Maple Ridge logger takes worldwide title

Stirling Hart defeated nine-time reigning New Zealand champion in the Stihl TIMBERSPORTS Champions Trophy competition

B.C. MLA officially announces he’s running for mayor

MLA Leonard Krog says he’s ready to step down from provincial politics to run for mayor of Nanaimo

2026 would be a historic sports year for Canada

The World Cup is already coming to Canada, and Calgary is still interested in hosting Winter Olympics

VIDEO: Condo case ruling shows consumer law needs changing, buyers say

High court upholds decision requiring people with original purchase agreements to pay more

Former bank robber, author Stephen Reid has died

The notorious member of the StopWatch Gang passed away this week

B.C. mother writes to fight opioid crisis

Shattered Dreams and Broken Hearts tells of the writer’s son who died of a fentanyl overdose

Missing B.C. men were on dream voyage from Panama

Last seen on Vancouver Island, wife of one man says it’s now a ‘heartbreaking’ disappearance

New program extends disaster relief for B.C. residents

Premier John Horgan announces transition fund in Grand Forks

Former B.C. mill town eyed by province for new high-tech data hub

Canal Flats mill to be transformed into tech centre

Most Read

  • Maple Ridge student wins provincial artwork award

    Jet Robertson, 9, designed an award-winning poster about Traditional Knowledge and Medicine.