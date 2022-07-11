Adapting to a Changing World – How M&M Food Market Continues to Innovate

If you’ve ever considered investing in a customer-centric, long-standing business, now is the time to join the M&M Food Market family as the Maple Ridge franchise location is currently available to own.

Summer is a time for enjoying great food with family and friends and M&M Food Market is a one-stop shop offering customers a wide assortment of BBQ favourites like Burgers, Steaks and Seafood along with many quick and easy meal ideas that are prepared with care. At a time when flexible work/life balance has never been more relevant, now is a great time to consider owning your own business. If you’ve ever considered investing in a customer-centric, long-standing business, now is the time to join the M&M Food Market family as the Maple Ridge franchise location is currently available to own.

Since its inception over 40 years ago, M&M has grown to become Canada’s leading retailer of frozen foods and has continually grown and evolved to meet the ever-changing food trends and tastes of Canadians while offering long-standing customer favourites.

The entire food portfolio has been reformulated and M&M Food Market is the only national food retailer in Canada with absolutely no artificial colours, flavours and sweeteners in any of their products.

M&M Food Market now has a lineup of over 400 products, 40 of which are gluten free. During the pandemic, customers turned to M&M Food Market for simple, easy to prepare meals for their family, including a line-up of Meal Kits that are ready in less than 20 minutes, offering full servings of protein and vegetables.

Innovation is at the heart of the M&M Food Market business. The newly designed and fully-eCommerce enabled M&M website makes ordering online more convenient than ever with the option for in-store or curbside pick-up as well as delivery options that are soon to be available in most communities. The M&M Food Market Rewards program serves up personalized offers to customers based on their shopping behaviour and meal preferences while offering special flyer pricing to members.

A comprehensive training tool provides personalized training and timely information to the entire in-store team. that helps them provide a personalized, one-on-one customer service experience that is unmatched in the food industry and sets them apart from their competitors.

These are just a few reasons why M&M Food Market is the perfect investment option for a community-oriented, business-minded individual like yourself looking for a change. Please visit mmfoodmarket.com or contact Liz Riley (lizr@mmfoodmarket.comor 905-814-2420) to discuss the Maple Ridge Franchise opportunity.

