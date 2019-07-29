Cottage living in the Okanagan can be a dream

Looking for a perfect retirement or family getaway spot? Lakefront in Osoyoos is a great option

Osoyoos Lake, at the foot of The Cottages neighbourhood, is one of the warmest in Canada, making water recreation even more enjoyable. The 168-slip marina allows owners here to tie up your boat close to home.

Whether you’re looking for a summertime home, are ready to retire in comfort or simply seeking a more peaceful lifestyle, the Okanagan can offer the answer to all of those life puzzles.

Residents of The Cottages on Osoyoos Lake, specifically, are finding that living lakefront in the Okanagan definitely has its advantages, says Jody Curnow. She’s a homeowner here along with her husband and is the sales team leader for this multi-faceted neighbourhood being developed by the Van Maren Group.

“Our owners have many reasons why they enjoy living at The Cottages,” she says. “There are numerous amenities on site and around the region, but one of the main things we find is people are looking for community and that’s definitely what we have here.”

Cottages – View from the lake from Van Maren Group on Vimeo.

Here’s some of the reasons people love living at The Cottages:

Tight-knit, community spirit Social activities abound onsite, from community barbecues to winery tours and poker nights. And with Osoyoos and Oliver 8-15 minutes away respectively, many residents get involved in social and recreational activities there as well. Numerous outdoor activities The Cottages are truly a “four-season home” for anyone who likes outdoor winter activities like skiing, snowshoeing, curling and more, plus hiking, biking and boating in the warmer months. Marine magic awaits Boat owners enjoy the convenience of the 168-slip marina nestled in a cove off Osoyoos Lake. And with 19 kilometres of lake at your disposal for swimming, fishing kayaking, canoeing or motorized sports – and the warmest water in the country – it’s a marine paradise! Customized homes With four distinct nature-inspired interior colour schemes and seven exterior colour schemes to choose from, not to mention full customization options, every home is truly unique. Attention to detail One of the most common statements owners made was how much they appreciate the quality finishings, from interior trim to overall designs. The meeting place The 7,000-square-foot Stelkia Community Centre in the heart of the neighbourhood hosts such activities as yoga, Zumba and aquafit classes, pool parties, wine and cheese socials and more. Living worry free Being a gated community, The Cottages is a perfect place for part-time residents to lock and leave your home with peace of mind. Family times are special For those owners with children, it’s a place where the kids can play safely at the beach or community centre, with numerous ways to enjoy summer – or winter.

