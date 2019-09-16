Downtown Makeover: Maple Ridge entering a new Era

The first phase of Era Maple Ridge promises a variety of housing styles and configurations, for your size of household.

A new era is beginning in the heart of downtown Maple Ridge, quite literally, with the first phase of the highly anticipated Era Maple Ridge neighbourhood well underway.

If you’ve been thinking about getting into the housing market for the first time, are looking for a smart investment or more space for your growing family, or perhaps downsizing from a single family home, Era could be the answer to your next home question.

When fully built out, this master-planned, multi-phased community will be a vibrant, 1,000-home neighbourhood, home to a wide variety of owned and rental residences, parks, street-front retail, office buildings and other amenities. If you’re fortunate enough to get in on the ground floor and choose one of the more than 143 city homes planned for the first phase, you’ll already be in the middle of a thriving area of Maple Ridge.

Here’s a little of what you’ll find at Dewdney Trunk Road and Plaza Street:

1-, 2- and 3-BR units give you options Phase 1 consists of two low-rise multi-family residences with a cluster of city homes in the middle, will offer a variety of configurations to suit your space and budget needs.

So, how do you find out more?

Registration has opened to indicate your interest in receiving more information about the first phase of Era Maple Ridge. You can also send an email to info@neweramapleridge.com or call 604-239-1898.