Durable, comfortable: Blundstones continue to make the grade

Payton and Buckle Fine Footwear offers a variety of colours for Blundstone boots, whose very loyal following continues to grow in the Fraser Valley.

For a footwear brand to stick around nearly 150 years and be going stronger than ever is an incredible accomplishment. For Blundstone, it’s another day at work – and play.

These incredibly comfortable boots are gaining new fans, but many people already know and love them, says John Laanstra, owner of Payton and Buckle Fine Footwear in the Fraser Valley.

“What is great about it right now is the 20 year olds love them, but you can also sell them to the 65 year olds,” he says. “When you can get that big of an age group all wanting a shoe, that’s a good sign.”

Here’s some of the reasons Blundstones are so popular:

1. They’re durable

It’s not unusual for Blundstone boot owners to wear them for up to 10 years, thanks to their craftsmanship and overall quality.

2. They come in many colours

Black and brown used to be the only choices, but now numerous colours are available, from burgundy and redwood to Shiraz and antique taupe (along with the original black and various shades of brown).

3. You can test the fit and comfort locally

Payton and Buckle offers lots of choices for Blundstone fans and newcomers to the brand, so stop by one of their stores to check them out.

Blundstone has mostly stuck to its tried and true design during their products’ 24-plus years being distributed in Canada, but these slip-on boots are catching on with people who might not have previously chosen them, Laanstra says.

“For us, a big portion of that is because of the fashion. They’re right in style right now,” he says, noting they are also one of the most mimicked boots on the market.

Good for work and play

Laanstra has one pair for working in the yard and another for wearing to work, where the comfort helps ease being on one’s feet all day.

Kate McLoughlin with Tin Shack, the Canadian distributor for Blundstone, wore her first pair for 10 years. She shies away from using the term “fashion,” but agrees the range of colours, and the addition of a heel boot in the women’s series have helped the brand break new ground.

“They’ve definitely become more popular in the urban setting,” she says.

Speaking to users’ love of their durability, versatility and on-off ease, she points to the fact people worldwide share stories on social media with the hashtags #lovemyblundstones and #lovemyboots about their Blundstones.

To check out the latest in Blundstones and other brands, drop by one of Payton and Buckle’s three stores in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Pitt Meadows.