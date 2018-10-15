Payton and Buckle Fine Footwear offers a variety of colours for Blundstone boots, whose very loyal following continues to grow in the Fraser Valley.

Durable, comfortable: Blundstones continue to make the grade

3 reasons why these boots are big in B.C.’s Fraser Valley

For a footwear brand to stick around nearly 150 years and be going stronger than ever is an incredible accomplishment. For Blundstone, it’s another day at work – and play.

These incredibly comfortable boots are gaining new fans, but many people already know and love them, says John Laanstra, owner of Payton and Buckle Fine Footwear in the Fraser Valley.

“What is great about it right now is the 20 year olds love them, but you can also sell them to the 65 year olds,” he says. “When you can get that big of an age group all wanting a shoe, that’s a good sign.”

Here’s some of the reasons Blundstones are so popular:

1. They’re durable

It’s not unusual for Blundstone boot owners to wear them for up to 10 years, thanks to their craftsmanship and overall quality.

2. They come in many colours

Black and brown used to be the only choices, but now numerous colours are available, from burgundy and redwood to Shiraz and antique taupe (along with the original black and various shades of brown).

3. You can test the fit and comfort locally

Payton and Buckle offers lots of choices for Blundstone fans and newcomers to the brand, so stop by one of their stores to check them out.

Blundstone has mostly stuck to its tried and true design during their products’ 24-plus years being distributed in Canada, but these slip-on boots are catching on with people who might not have previously chosen them, Laanstra says.

“For us, a big portion of that is because of the fashion. They’re right in style right now,” he says, noting they are also one of the most mimicked boots on the market.

Good for work and play

Laanstra has one pair for working in the yard and another for wearing to work, where the comfort helps ease being on one’s feet all day.

Kate McLoughlin with Tin Shack, the Canadian distributor for Blundstone, wore her first pair for 10 years. She shies away from using the term “fashion,” but agrees the range of colours, and the addition of a heel boot in the women’s series have helped the brand break new ground.

“They’ve definitely become more popular in the urban setting,” she says.

Speaking to users’ love of their durability, versatility and on-off ease, she points to the fact people worldwide share stories on social media with the hashtags #lovemyblundstones and #lovemyboots about their Blundstones.

*****

To check out the latest in Blundstones and other brands, drop by one of Payton and Buckle’s three stores in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Pitt Meadows.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Shoe selection: Do you pick fashion or function first?

Just Posted

Town ‘n’ Country celebrating 30 years of calling and cueing in Maple Ridge

John Corrigan and Cheryl Plume have been with the club for three decades

Maple Ridge school for autistic children loses government funding

Walk With Chrysta takes place Oct. 20

Where will Maple Ridge residents buy pot next week?

Minister Blair in Maple Ridge to talk about coming legalization

Fund for Maple Ridge’s Trulsen family still growing

Jr. B Flames donate 50/50 proceeds at Friday’s game.

Becker accuses Dingwall of poor council attendance

Dingwall responds Becker is fudging the numbers, in Pitt Meadows mayoralty campaign

Look inside Maple Ridge’s new homeless housing

53 units of supportive housing officially opened on Friday

Joint inspection planned for missing journalist at Saudi Consulate

Turkish officials have said they fear a Saudi hit team killed and dismembered Washington Potst reporter Jamal Khashoggi

Sears files for bankruptcy amid plunging sales, massive debt

The company started as a mail order catalogue in the 1880s

BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan expecting their 1st child in spring

The announcement of the pregnancy confirms weeks of speculation from royal watchers

Giants hand Victoria their first lost of the season

Langley’s WHL team went head to head with the Royals for the second day in a row, beating them 3-2.

Students unhappy with SFU’s response after violent incident in class

Professor, students say a man threw chairs and hit a female student

Enbridge to begin building road to access pipeline explosion site in B.C.

An explosion Tuesday knocked out a 91-centimetre line

Man struck by car in Burnaby: reports

Pedestrian was taken to hospital

Andrew Scheer on revamped NAFTA deal: ‘I would have signed a better one’

Conservative leader says he wouldn’t have signed USMCA

Most Read