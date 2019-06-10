With Julia Tchezganova joining the CBM Law team, the Maple Ridge firm now has one of the largest family law teams in the Fraser Valley.

Forward-thinking family law practice is firmly rooted in community + people

CBM Law welcomes new member of its family law team

For Maple Ridge lawyer Julia Tchezganova, the opportunity to make a real difference in people’s lives through her family law practice is profound.

“A lot of times we’re the first point of contact people have with the legal system, people who may come to us with a lot of uncertainty, and often at difficult times in their lives. I know how scary it can be, and once we talk things through and develop a plan, you can actually see the stress release that happens,” says Julia, the newest member of the family law team at Maple Ridge’s CBM Law.

“I enjoy areas of law that relate to people and helping people in their personal lives; it’s something that resonates with me.”

Introduced to CBM through a friend and colleague, “they’ve established such an outstanding and upstanding reputation in the community that I knew it would be a great fit,” Julia says.

Born in Russia, Julia moved with her family to Canada as a young teen, and later earned her law degree from the University of Victoria.

After practicing in Vancouver for several years, Julia moved with her young family to Maple Ridge several years ago, embracing the family-friendly opportunities the community provides, from hiking to exploring local farms.

Planning for your future

Taking a detailed approach that prepares for all contingencies, Julia is an experienced litigator who also believes in the value of negotiated settlements where possible and in the best interests of the family. Her approach keeps options open for clients as she helps them move forward to the next phase of their lives. “I let them leave the nest and start their lives anew.”

Her forward-thinking approach ensures clients also have mechanisms in place for solving future issues that may arise –mechanisms other than returning to lawyers or court.

Julia’s welcome addition to the team has given CBM Law one of the largest family law teams in the Fraser Valley, and offered further gender balance clients appreciate.

That also speaks to the team’s collaborative approach – sharing ideas and drawing on each other’s experience as needed. When a family law client has a tax or estate question, for example, an answer is just an office away, Julia says.

“When our clients hire a lawyer, they hire a team.”

***

CBM Lawyers is a community law firm of 18 lawyers providing legal services in business law, corporate/commercial and estate litigation, family law and mediation, personal injury law, ICBC and wrongful death, real estate law, wills, estates and trusts. Find their Maple Ridge offices at 203-22471 Lougheed Highway. Learn more at cbmlawyers.com or call 604-305-0469.

