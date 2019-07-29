Inside Scoop: Tips and tricks to get more from your Destination Cultus visit!

Wondering how to make the most of your Cultus Lake Adventure Park and Waterpark visit? Here’s the inside scoop!

For an insider’s look at the Cultus Lake Waterpark and Adventure Park, there’s no better guide than Chris Steunenberg. Not only has the owner seen the parks through years of growth and new additions, but he’s been welcoming guests for a full 25 of the park’s 35 years!

“We’ve put such an emphasis on the design and the entire family experience at both parks, our guests know they’re in for an amazing time at Destination Cultus. We’ve developed both the Waterpark and Adventure Park with all ages in mind, providing a safe, fun setting to make some amazing memories,” Steunenberg says.

So how can you make the most of your Cultus Lake experience? Here’s the inside scoop!

Take advantage of earlier openings: Cultus Lake Waterpark now opens at 9:30 a.m., allowing even more time to enjoy those super slides … and beat the crowds! By arriving earlier, you’ll not only get in more runs on your favourite slides before the lineups start, it’s also easier to find a table under an umbrella where you can take breaks in the shade! The tables are free and first-come, first served.

Two parks, one place for fun! While many spread their Cultus Lake experience over two days, families visiting from outside the Fraser Valley can easily enjoy a full-day, two-park adventure! Not only does the Waterpark open at 9:30 a.m., but the Adventure Park opens from noon through 10 p.m.! And by visiting the Waterpark first, you’ll also discover up to a $14 discount on a weekday Adventure Park ride pass, right on the back of your ticket – use it today, or return later in the season! Allow five to six hours to fully enjoy the waterpark and about four hours for the Adventure Park, Steunenberg recommends.

Beat the Heat: Cool down at the waterpark’s two upcoming nightsides! Coming up on Friday, Aug. 2 and Friday, Aug. 16, they combine an outdoor concert with sliding under the stars! For just $24 you can slide to the music from 8 p.m. to midnight!

Lots of ways to save! The Adventure Park discount on your Waterpark ticket isn’t the only way to maximize your fun. Visit later in the day for significant savings: Enjoy the $20 Twilight rate at the Waterpark from 4 to 7:30 p.m., or pick up your Adventure Park Nightrider pass for just $18 and enjoy all the rides and attractions – including mini-golf! – for $18. Even better, gate admission at the Adventure Park is always FREE! And watch for signage at the Waterpark to take advantage of free evening parking, then simply cross the road to the Adventure Park gate.

No matter the weather, warm up OR cool down! Both the Waterpark and Adventure Park welcome guests rain or shine. When it’s hot, many flock to the water to cool off, but with the trees and shrubs filling in at the Adventure Park, guests are enjoying the cooling shade there too. “You’ll really notice the jungle atmosphere – it’s like a whole other world,” Steunenberg says.

And when those summer showers come, there’s no better time for the waterpark, where the water is heated, hottubs are ready and the lines will be much shorter!

The family-owned Cultus Lake Waterpark offers slides and attractions for all ages, while the Cultus Lake Adventure Park offers award-winning craftsmanship and even more one-of-a-kind rides and attractions. Visit cultus.com for all the details!

Check out the back of your Cultus Lake Waterpark ticket for a discount of up to $14 on a weekday Adventure Park ride pass!