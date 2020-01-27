The 58th annual Vancouver International Boat Show sails into the Lower Mainland from Feb. 5 to 9.

Land ho! 2020 Vancouver International Boat Show features something for everyone

5-day event features an exciting offering of 250+ exhibitors, informative seminars and more

The 58th annual Vancouver International Boat Show sails its way into the Lower Mainland from Feb. 5 to 9, and as always there’s a ton to see and do. The five-day event features an exciting offering of over 250 exhibitors, informative seminars and more. But where does one find their sea legs at such a show?

For starters, this year’s showcase of boats features a the widest range and best selection of vessels, and watercraft accessories. From canoes, kayaks and paddles boards, to run-abouts, fishing boats, surf, wake and water sport boats, to the ultra-luxurious mega yachts, there’s something for recreational boaters, professionals and hobbyists to appreciate.

The 2020 Show also features an aquatic athlete unlike any you’ve ever seen before. Twiggy, the word famous water-skiing squirrel promises to dazzle spectators during daily live performances at the event. But Twiggy is much more than just a superior athlete, she’s also a safety advocate. As a proud partner of the Canadian Safe Boating Council (CSBC), Twiggy helps to promote boating and life jacket safety. Show-goers can enjoy Twiggy’s performance on the water, while also coming away from the fun having learned some important water safety tips.

For those eager to hear about the ups and downs of a life at sea, there’s no better place to start than with the Shaw Family. Embarking on an epic, seven-year adventure around the Pacific Ocean, the Shaws began their journey as a family of four but added a fifth crew member along the way. Raising children on dry land can be tough enough as is, but when you have a raging ocean to contend with, that’s enough to leave any parent feeling seasick. Guests will be able to hear the Shaws’ story firsthand on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 1 p.m. in the seminar rooms on the main field level of BC Place.

As in previous years, an important highlight of the Vancouver International Boat Show is Women’s Day on Saturday, Feb. 8. Featuring an experienced roster of professional mariners, the program includes a full day of informative boating seminars and guest speakers designed to educate and inspire women who are looking to learn more about the boating lifestyle, while also expanding the existing on-board knowledge of those who already have an active interest.

The Vancouver International Boat Show will be hosted in two locations, indoors at BC Place and the floating show at Granville Island. Free shuttle buses and water ferries will also be operating continuously between the two venues.

Visit www.VancouverBoatShow.ca for further details.

