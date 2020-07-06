With a variety of safety measures in place, the Payton and Buckle team welcomes you back to the store, says owner John Laanstra. Choose from a wide variety of summer-perfect styles at Payton and Buckle.

Look-good, feel-good summer comfort for your feet

Payton and Buckle welcomes you back – and just in time for sandal season

One of the Fraser Valley’s most popular locally owned shoe stores has reopened for business – and just in time for summer!

“We closed for two months to support the community’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but with a variety of safety measures and sanitizing in place, we’re happy to welcome our customers back to the store,” says John Laanstra, owner of Payton and Buckle Fine Footwear in Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Pitt Meadows.

To maintain physical distancing protocols, only four customers are permitted inside at one time, and regular sanitizing of surfaces is happening throughout the day.

Recognizing the importance of fit for any shoe purchase, customers are permitted to try on shoes, Laanstra adds.

Step into a new summer style

The timing of Payton and Buckle’s reopening couldn’t be better, as we step outside and into a variety of warm-weather adventures – adventures that will be a lot more enjoyable with happy feet.

Whether it’s the trails or beach that beckon, it’s important to do it with shoes that provide the right support for your activity.

Fortunately, summer style doesn’t mean foregoing comfort, and conversely, quality and comfort can be super-stylish, Laanstra says. This is one case where you can have the best of both worlds, whether you’re shopping for walking shoes, sandals or flip-flops, or high-fashion shoes.

(Better yet, to welcome shoppers back to the stores following the recent closure, you’ll also find many of your regular-priced favourites at 25 per cent off, and sale footwear at an extra 35 per cent off!)

Brands like Vionic, for example, create “fashionable footwear with supportive footbeds,” giving you the comfort you want no matter the size and shape of your foot. In fact, many designs are adjustable to ensure the perfect fit.

Other popular choices include design-driven comfort styles from Josef Seibel, Clarks – created to let you walk longer and farther with less fatigue – FitFlop, for style and comfort with biomechanical technology, Ecco and Rieker.

Find these and many other quality brands at your nearest Payton and Buckle store. Follow their latest shoe news on Facebook and Instagram.

