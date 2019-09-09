Nestled in nature: Find your dream home in Maple Ridge!

See 4 fully furnished show homes, PLUS neighbourhood park and playground on Sept. 7

One of the four designs for homes at Roslyn Ridge in Maple Ridge presents a warm and inviting exterior. Paul Grdina Photography

What boxes are you looking to tick for your next home in the Fraser Valley?

Room for your family to spread out in a modern, spacious interior? Walking distance to parks, trails and a playground? A short drive from schools, recreational facilities and shopping, with easy access to major roads and highways?

Meet Roslyn Ridge, the new Maple Ridge neighbourhood of 84 comfortable, single-family homes taking shape 232nd Street.

Tour your potential new home Sept. 7

Four distinct show homes open this weekend for public tours, showcasing this beautiful blend of urban and rural lifestyles from award-winning Morningstar Homes. Designed to show each of the four floor plans available, ranging from 3,065 to 3,215 square feet, these three- and four-bedroom homes are fully furnished to spark your imagination.

In addition to enjoying the exceptional construction quality of other Morningstar projects, Roslyn Ridge stands out for its location, says Deborah Calahan, vice-president of sales and marketing.

“Not only are homeowners close to amenities, with easy access to all major thoroughfares, you’re tucked away behind a backdrop of nature that gives the feeling of serenity and privacy,” she says. “It’s a place close to everything, yet away from it all.”

The possibilities are endless: There’s 10-foot ceilings on the main floor, an open concept linking the great rooms with the modern, well-appointed kitchens, and large basements that allow for more bedrooms, recreation options or storage. It’s easy to imagine your family gathering comfortably to share meals, having morning coffee or doing homework at the expansive island bar, or simply relaxing in front of the floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

Prepare to pamper yourself: Comfortable luxury includes dual sinks with quartz countertops in the main and ensuite bathrooms, a soaker tub in the main, and a spacious shower in the master ensuite.

Keeping energy costs down High-efficiency windows and forced-air gas furnaces keep your heating and cooling costs to a minimum, and the 30-year roof and high-quality paints will keep your home in tip-top shape for years to come.

Some homes available for move-in this year: If you're one of the first to choose a home here, you may find yourselves relocating this fall! Register your interest to get on the information list, or follow the Morningstar blog to follow the progress.

A 'household name' in homebuilding: Morningstar has been building quality single-family homes since 1999 and has built more than 2,100 homes in 38 neighbourhoods. Roslyn Ridge will be the fourth in Maple Ridge, following The Summit at Grant Hill, Robertson Heights and Wynnbrook.

To find out more, stop by the open house Sept. 7, call Randy Rossum at 604-380-2212 or email rrossum@mstarhomes.com.