Shopping locally doesn’t get any more beautiful than this!

Just a few of the many pieces on exhibit for the Winter Exhibition + Gift at Pitt Meadows Art Gallery.

Where can you find unique, locally created gifts from 20+ artists working in various media? Oh, and did we mention there’ll be pieces at all price points?

If supporting local is important to you, the Winter Exhibition + Gift at Pitt Meadows Art Gallery is a must.

“We really want to encourage the community to shop local, to support their local artists and their local gallery,” says Susann Sigmund, Senior Arts and Cultural Services Coordinator.

The seasonal exhibition showcases a broad cross-section of work, everything from wearable art like hand-painted scarves and hand-crafted jewellery to Indigenous art, wood carvings, ceramic art and paintings.

In addition to the diversity of art and artists, “we’re also featuring a variety of art at all price levels,” Sigmund notes. “The gifts that mean more are those that are hand-made.”

The Winter Exhibition + Gift opening reception and the Gallery’s first anniversary celebration will take place Saturday Nov. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m. What a great opportunity to start your holiday shopping!

Celebrating a full year of fine art

Since opening last year at 12492 Harris Rd., the gallery has hosted 10 exhibitions and welcomed artists from 4 years old to those in their 80s. And there’s much more to come in year two.

“We’re still raising awareness, but the response has been phenomenal,” Sigmund says.

While many artists hail from the Pitt Meadows area, the space welcomes both local and regional artists. “Our goal is to provide an opportunity for local artists to show their work, but it’s also about education and inclusivity.”

A youth show highlighted emerging younger artists, while Art & The Indigenous People explored Indigenous artistic expressions of history, heritage and culture, and The Art of Upcycling, in honour of Earth Day, featured art using reclaimed and recycled materials. “It was one of our most successful exhibitions, featuring a number of different artists, and demonstrated how you could use these materials to create not just art, but fine art,” Sigmund reflects.

Exhibitions planned for the coming year include those showcasing the work of seniors, children, ceramic, fibre and textile art, wood, sculpture, and photographic work – a medium that sometimes gets missed in “fine art” discussion. A special History of Pitt Meadows exhibition is also planned.

In addition to drop-in visitors, the gallery also shares the work from many of the exhibitions through tours for schools and other groups.

Volunteers welcome!

Helping make it all possible are the many volunteers who take pride in showcasing the gallery and sharing the work of its many wonderful artists. “You don’t have to be an artist or an art expert,” Sigmund says, noting volunteering can also be good work experience for students considering work in a gallery setting and provides an opportunity to connect and engage with the community.

Find out more by emailing volunteers@pittmeadows.ca or calling 604-465-5285.

Coming in the new year, watch for exhibitions in the new City Hall Foyer Art Gallery!

Shop locally – and find items at a variety of price points – during the Winter Exhibition + Gift at Pitt Meadows Art Gallery.

Mahood Sculptures was part of the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery’s Art & The Indigenous People exhibition.