Black Press Media has launched Today’s Drive, a brand new initiative connecting vehicle shoppers with auto dealers and designed to make your vehicle search easy.

The road to your new wheels will never be the same

Black Press Media launches innovative Today’s Drive site

Whether you’re actively in the market for a new set of wheels, or just starting to browse the array of options on the road today, innovation is at your fingertips.

Black Press Media has launched Today’s Drive, a brand new initiative connecting vehicle shoppers with auto dealers and designed to make your vehicle search easy.

The Today’s Drive technology allows auto buyers to search, browse and view vehicles of their choice, locally, regionally or across the province.

For you, the driver, the site brings vehicles from various dealerships together in one location, letting you see exactly what’s available where.

Need help choosing the right make and model for you? You’ll also find the latest auto news and a wealth of car reviews!

“We’re really excited to launch the latest innovative car and vehicle search technology across Black Press Media,” said Andrew Franklin, VP Digital Operations. “With tens of thousands of viewers across our websites interested in purchasing a new or used vehicle, this new site is about to make things a whole lot easier. Thousands of vehicles are already listed, with more being added every day. Searches can be made locally or across the entire province.”

Here’s how it works:

The site collects information about the make, model, year, price, photos, trim, colour and class from participating dealerships, and automatically updates inventory in real time.

Drop-down menus let you fine-tune your search, as you set parameters for new/pre-owned, make, model, dealership, price, kilometres and location.

See a vehicle you like? Click on the listing and land on the Vehicle Detail Page at the dealership, where you can book a test drive, find out about financing, or simply learn more about your chosen vehicle.

Whether you’re looking for a new or new-to-you vehicle, you’ll find it at Today’s Drive, where in addition to new vehicles, you can also search used and certified pre-owned vehicles.

Ready to take the wheel in the search for your new vehicle? Visit Today’s Drive by clicking “Autos” on the home page of this website.

***

Black Press Media is Canada’s largest, private independent newspaper and digital media company with more than 175 community, daily and urban newspapers located in BC, Alberta and the US West Coast. Extensive online operations include over 250 websites and an array of digital services.

Comments are closed

Previous story
5 Myths Worth Busting to Help Keep Gambling Fun

Just Posted

Orange Shirt Day in Maple Ridge

SD42 students donned orange to remember the harm done to First Nations families by residential schools

Last log filmed at iconic Maple Ridge mill

Hammond Cedar has started winding down

Giving the gift of literacy to students in SD42

The Meadowridge Rotary Club will be handing out 1,200 Usborne dictionaries

Western Canada’s finest stand-up coming to Maple Ridge

Comedy Night Triple Bill - Best of the West takes place Sat. Oct. 5 at the ACT Arts Centre

Friday was last shift at Hammond Cedar for many

Century-old Maple Ridge mill scheduled to close in October

VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Orca return comes after years of remediation

Judge ‘bewildered’ that escaped Vancouver Island inmate was in a minimum security prison

Zachary Armitage, 30, pleaded guilty to escape from lawful custody and awaits sentencing

Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say

It’s against the law to introduce aquatic invasive species in B.C.

VIDEO: Liberals, Tories, NDP stay in comfort zones as campaign hits halfway mark

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Funding available to control B.C. urban deer population

Provincial government providing up to $100,000 for urban deer operational or research projects

Two B.C. men seek to open class action against e-cigarette giant Juul

Owen Mann-Campbell and another B.C. man seek damages after using Juul vapes

Disability rights organization ‘distressed’ about medically assisted death at Chilliwack hospital

Family of Alan Nichols said he had a disability and suffered from a mental illness

Fraser Valley sees 50 calls for bear conflicts in September

Bear attractant audits are coming for Chilliwack area to cut down on conflicts, according to COs

B.C. set to move forward with year-round daylight saving time

Premier John Horgan meets with Yukon leaders, heading for Washington, Oregon next

Most Read