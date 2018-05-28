Founded as a small, local plumbing company in 1979 by the Robinson brothers, Pitt Meadows Plumbing become a large mechanical contracting firm.

Traditional values + cutting-edge technology = a winning combination for Pitt Meadows company

Join Pitt Meadows Plumbing and Mechanical for its anniversary open house June 16

When Pitt Meadows Plumbing throws open the doors for its community open house June 16, it will do so with close to four decades of trust, innovation and growth behind its name.

Founded in 1979 by the Robinson brothers, the company has grown from a small, local plumbing company to a large mechanical contracting firm, still based right there in Pitt Meadows/Maple Ridge, says CAO James Zelinski.

Today Pitt Meadows Plumbing & Mechanical Systems remains in the Robinson family, with the second-generation continuing the tradition.

“The concept of family is one of our five core values, along with innovation, knowledge, passion and integrity. These are the things that actually drive us,” Zelinski says.

With 160 employees and growing, Pitt Meadows Plumbing continues to leverage new technology and processes as it builds large-scale projects throughout British Columbia and across the country, including high-rises, hotels, hospitals and other institutions. While expertise in plumbing and heating reflects their West Coast roots, their progressive approach is inspired by cutting-edge European innovations.

Technology has been key to the company’s growth. 3-D modelling and virtual reality, for example, offers a real sense of how projects will work in real life. “That really enables us to see where any potential problems will be before we build,” Zelinski says.

Once construction is underway, as much as possible is prepared in their three pre-fabrication sites, before moving to the construction site.

The company’s growth has brought with it a diversity of careers, everything from – yes – plumbers, to welders, engineers, computer modellers and project managers, not to mention office and administrative staff.

In addition to a safe work environment and competitive wages, the company is committed to long-term, full-time employment; apprenticeship registration and sponsorship; subsidies for training and upgrading skills; pension; and employer-paid medical, dental, life and disability insurance. In short, Pitt Meadows Plumbing is building careers, not only jobs.

A variety of Pitt Meadows Plumbing’s projects and innovations will be on display during the June 16 open house, welcoming the community – and potential employees – from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We’ll have the shop and office open, with some of our projects for people to look at. Come by and chat with staff, have a look at the work we’re doing and see that it is possible to have a career with a growing local company at the cutting edge of technology and innovation,” Zelinski says.

“We love being part of the community and we really just want to welcome people to come see what we do.”

To learn more, visit Pitt Meadows Plumbing & Mechanical Systems online at pittmeadows.net, or check out the event page on Facebook, and then stop by June 16 at 20240 Stewart Cres. in Maple Ridge. Keep up to date with Pitt Meadows Plumbing on Instagram and LinkedIn.

 

