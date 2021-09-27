Your home in the woods, tucked away in the heart of Abbotsford!

It’s not just close to the forest, it’s also sustainably built with eco-friendly amenities

Natura On Forest’s Edge is just 73 homes on five floors nestled right into Horn Creek Park, in Abbotsford. There are just a few homes remaining, starting in the mid-$500s.

The final piece of this master planned, gated community is almost complete, and it’s no cookie-cutter low-rise. Natura On Forest’s Edge is just 73 homes on five floors nestled right into Horn Creek Park, and with over 24 floor plans to choose from, each home is carefully customized to take advantage of the serene surroundings.

This is your last chance to live in the gated community of Regency Park, which also means there’s no chance of noisy neighbours building next door. It’s just you, the forest and a cup of tea on your balcony — a space to feel at home.

The low-maintenance, high-convenience Natura On Forest’s Edge is packed with thoughtful amenities that will make life easier and help you build meaningful connections: indoor and outdoor spaces on the ground floor and rooftop. Featuring fireplaces, large windows framing the forest, a coffee bar, a community garden and more.

“It’s a bubble of serenity, centrally located for easy commuting — the perfect blend of city and country living,” says Natura licensed eXp sales manager Catelina Steijn.

4 shades of green at Natura

Green views: Natura is surrounded by the forest of Horn Creek Park on three sides, a park only known by locals that has a gentle stream running through it. Enjoy peaceful views and fresh forest air from your balcony. Listen to the rain on the leaves while curled up next to the fireplace in the Park Lounge co-work space.

Green living: You're just steps away from Central Park Village, and there's no need to get in your car to get there. Walk through the woods to reach Afterthoughts café, Trading Post Eatery, Spinco and other services within minutes. When you're ready for a longer ride pull your bike out of secure storage and hop on the Discovery Trail. If you have an electric vehicle it's easy to upgrade your home to include an EV charging station, to enjoy the convenience of charging at home.

Green building: Natura is being built sustainably with the future in mind. The heat recovery ventilation system reduces energy loss while keeping air fresh, windows and appliances are energy efficient, and solar-ready features are already in place for future adjustments.

Green investing: Developer Naturbana Properties is a member of One per cent for the Planet, which means $500 per home sold will be donated to nature stewardship charities in Abbotsford and around the world. "Everyone involved with this project is keen to give back, while building something beautiful," Steijn says.

Natura is over 80 per cent sold, with available homes starting in the mid-$500s. The roof is on, construction on interiors is well-underway, and residents will be able to move in spring 2022. For more information register now at liveatnatura.com/register, email info@liveatnatura.com or call licensed eXp sales manager Catelina Steijn at 604-766-4588.

