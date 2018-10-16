Bossley: Can bring informed, compassionate voice to council

Chris Bossley, for council.

• Occupation:

Assistant to the general counsel of a Vancouver real estate development company.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

With more than 25 years’ experience as a legal assistant, I have worked on many complex corporate and real estate transactions and developed excellent organizational and time-management skills and the ability to work collaboratively and independently. I have worked for my current employer, a Vancouver real estate development company, for close to 10 years and have learned a great deal about the acquisition and development of residential and commercial properties in Metro Vancouver.

I have also organized and chaired the annual general meetings of a number of our foundations. I’ve done a great deal of volunteer work, including organizing a number of corporate teams for the 24-Hour Relay, the proceeds of which help send B.C. children with disabilities to Easter Seals camps every summer, participating in the 2017 Metro Vancouver Homeless Council in Maple Ridge and serving lunches at the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries.

• Reason for running:

My introduction to Maple Ridge came during visits with my parents when they retired here in 1988, which made my decision to move here in 2007 an easy one. As a resident of more than 10 years, I have seen Maple Ridge develop into a diverse and inclusive community. Our residents are some of the most generous and caring people I’ve ever met, and our community spirit shines through in the many special events we host throughout the year.

However, due in part to the division amongst members of our current council, we have been unable to resolve many of the serious issues facing our community, including the increasing homelessness. I believe I can bring an informed and compassionate voice to council and, if elected, I intend to work collaboratively with the mayor, my fellow councillors and senior levels of government to resolve these issues and move our community forward.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

Increasing our affordable housing stock by supporting the city’s detached garden suite pilot project and transition initiatives for housing like those proposed by Golden Ears Transition Initiative and advocating for renewed investment in social housing programs at the federal and provincial levels, for co-op and co-housing models, and a requirement that developers build at least 20 per cent affordable units in new projects and keep those units out of the speculative market in perpetuity.

Increasing our commercial tax base by identifying and promoting niche markets for business, streamlining development approval processes and providing incentives, making zoning and bylaws less restrictive for location and form of business premises, and promoting the film and tourism industries. Attracting commercial enterprises will not only broaden the tax base to reduce the burden on taxpayers, it will give many residents the opportunity to find employment close to home, thereby supporting local businesses.

• Website: www.chrisbossley.ca

• Facebook: @chrisbossleyforcouncil

• Twitter: @cbossley