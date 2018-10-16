Kronebusch: Will push for a youth safe house in Maple Ridge

#MRvotes2018: Wants a mix of affordable and market housing

Rysa Kronebusch, for council.

• Occupation:

Project Technologist at B.C. Hydro

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

I am very active in my union. A resolution that I submitted to our national union, the BC Federation of Labour and the Canadian Labour Congress, was on domestic violence/intimate partner violence. I just lobbied our current government, to stand in support of this resolution when it hits the floor and vote to make this law, so no citizen should have to worry about losing their jobs at such an uncertain time in their lives

I am also the treasurer for the Fraser Valley Labour Council, we are a chartered body of the Canadian Labour Congress striving to improve the lives of working people in the Fraser Valley. I sit on the municipal advisory committee on accessibility and inclusiveness; I also sit on the executive board of the WISH Drop in Society advocating for our most vulnerable citizens.

• Reason for running:

Hearing the phrase “be the change you want to see” is a great mantra, but unless you are in the position to help positive change happen, then that all it is, a mantra. I want to work on changing our reputation. We need to promote and rebrand our city in a more positive manner. Drug addiction and the opioid crisis are not unique to Maple Ridge. The past three years in the news, it seems the only thing people know about Maple Ridge is violence and hate, regarding our homeless and drug-addicted population. I would encourage the need to work with other cities, the provincial and federal governments, cooperatively, collectively and respectfully on this issue. I will also work to improving our reputation showing that our city can work together respectfully and show that Maple Ridge is a family, friendly city with great parks and recreation.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

• Maple Ridge is growing at a rapid pace. We need to ensure we have responsible sustainable development, and an increase in economic development, while also maintaining our green space and parks. With this growth we can have affordable housing. One way to create affordable housing requires developers to make a percentage of the new units affordable and family friendly, creating a mixed-income community. I would advocate and lobby for more co-ops.

Included, is housing our addicted population as the first step to their stability. The next, is treatment and treatment centres, which would include more funding and resources for those already working with our drug-addicted population. When someone steps forward, we should have the resources in place to ensure they get treatment.

• Accessibility and inclusion are issues we need to continue to address. I do not want anyone to feel less valued because of their varied abilities or social status. I will continue the work to ensure all citizens feel included and valued. Many of our homeless and drug addicts have learning disabilities, undiagnosed and untreated mental illnesses. Along with inclusion, we need prevention without judgment; we have youth living on our streets where they feel safer than in the homes they ran from. Having a viable alternative to ensure these young people are safe will not only help our youth but in the long run will save the taxpayer, I will advocate for a safe house, working with the provincial and federal governments to ensure this alternative is supported. Prevention is the key. If we prevent these children from years of drug abuse and homelessness, we have saved a generation.

www.rysakronebusch.ca/

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rysakronebusch.ca/

• Twitter: @Rysa_Kronebusch

