MRvotes2018: Morden elected mayor in Maple Ridge

At least three newcomers to council.

Mike Morden is the new mayor of Maple Ridge.

Morden earned 11,287 votes during Saturday’s municipal election, defeating former mayor Ernie Daykin who earned 4,481. Craig Speirs was third with 3,258. Doug Blamey received 574.

At a noisy election central premises at Maple Ridge city hall, Morden said that his campaign team worked hard and said he was happy with the results.

Morden credited volunteers, his campaign manager, friends and family for his election victory.

“It’s a credit to the people,” he added.

Asked if he’s ready to be mayor? and he replied, “I absolutely am.”

“But I think generally speaking, the people want our city to move forward and that’s what we’re going to do.”

For Daykin who was in his fourth mayoralty campaign, the election was different, “in the sense that there wasn’t a lot of all-candidates meetings.”

He added: “People are looking for some pretty decisive decisions and get on with it, sort of thing.”

Once results were clear, Daykin however left without further comment.

For council, Judy Dueck led the polls with 8,596 votes. Gordy Robson, an incumbent, was second with 7,738. Chelsa Meadus (7,441), Ahmed Yousef (6,871), Ryan Svendsen (6,415) and incumbent Kiersten Duncan (5,979) were also elected, with advanced polls now in.

Coun. Gordy Robson dropped by the city hall towards the end of the evening to congratulate his fellow councillors.

“I’m ecstatic with the team that’s been elected,” he said.

He would have preferred a few different names on council but overall, “I think we have a lot of good people.”

Robson said he was sorry for Ernie Daykin, saying he was the “soul” of the community.

He said Maple Ridge is on the right track in its approach to dealing with homelessness, citing the 53 modular housing units opening on Royal Crescent. And, “We have reclaimed Alouette Heights,” he said.

That facility is now being operated by Coast Mental Health, which is also running the modular housing.

Kirsten Duncan was only the second incumbent to get re-elected.

She said she wanted to continue to work creating more affordable housing, funding for transportation, “and making sure we address the homeless situation in a really compassionate manner,” in Maple Ridge. She said she hoped that the new council will follow a positive direction, although she knows that many councillors just elected, have a different view on homelessness. “Hopefully, we can still come to a positive solution.”

Former councillor Judy Dueck drew the most number of votes and said she was happy to be back after not running during the 2014 election. “We have a great opportunity to put Maple Ridge back on the map.”

She said there’s a strong mandate from people to have their voices heard. “The main message is how do we help those that need help and then how do we make the community safe again.”

Chelsa Meadus, elected to council a first time after narrowly missing in 2014, said it was a huge campaign and said she “couldn’t have worked harder.”

“I’m really happy, exciting times ahead.”

She wants to redirect RCMP and bylaws staff towards focusing more on crime prevention. “Equal enforcement of the laws. When I worked with the city before, that’s how we did things. We had more crime prevention … relationship building.”

For school board, Mike Murray was re-elected with 10,510 votes. Elaine Yamamoto (9.832), Kim Dunmore (7,464), Colette Trudeau (7,160) and Pascale Shaw (6,960) were also elected.

In the 2014 election, voter turnout in the civic election in Maple Ridge was just below 32 per cent with 16,828 voters showing up, out of a total of 52,960 eligible voters.

Nicole Read won the 2014 election with 5,637 votes. Daykin, in 2014, earned 3,958 votes, while Morden was second in 2014 with 4,825.

• The 2018 election results are machine-counted, and remain unofficial until the announcement at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24.

The garbage and green waste collection plebiscite results must be manually counted. Official results will be announced by 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 24, or as soon as they are available.

Full results:

For mayor:

• Doug Blamey, 574 votes;

• Ernie Daykin, 4,481;

• (e) Mike Morden, 11,287;

• Craig Speirs, 3,258.

Mike Shields pulled out of the race for mayor, but his named still appeared on the ballot.

For council:

• Chris Bossley, 2,957;

• Susan Carr, 5,887;

• Onyeka Dozie, 2,738;

• (e) Judy Dueck, 8,597;

• (e) Kiersten Duncan, 5,979;

• Mike Hayner, 3,705;

• Andrew Hegedus, 633;

• Bhupinder Johar, 3,702;

• Lou Jose, 3,067;

• Terry Kennedy, 3,247;

• Rysa Kronebusch, 2,421;

• (e) Chelsa Meadus, 7,441;

• Don Mitchell, 4,995;

• Chris O’Brian, 2,758;

• Rick Pennykid, 1,515;

• Andrew Pozsar, 2,313;

• Kevin Priebe, 686;

• Al Robbie, 4,304 ;

• (e) Gordy Robson, 7,738;

• Glenn Schaffrick, 859;

• (e) Ryan Svendsen, 6,415;

• Peter Tam, 5,732;

• Elizabeth Taylor, 2,749;

• Michael Tuzzi, 824;

• (e) Ahmen Yousef, 6,871.

For school board:

• Mark Bailey, 5,563;

• Dumore, Kim, 7,464;

• Robert Hornsey, 3,325;

• Gord McCallum, 6,249;

• (e) Mike Murray, 10, 510;

• Brenda Rubenuik, 4,397;

• (e) Pascale Shaw, 6,960;

• (e) Colette Trudeau, 7,160;

• (e) Elaine Yamamoto, 9,832.