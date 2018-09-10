Veteran candidate back in Maple Ridge

Another candidate who’s just entered the campaign for Maple Ridge council has run previously, as well as provincially and federally.

Peter Tam ran for Maple Ridge council in 2011 and for the Green party in Maple Ridge-Mission in the 2017 provincial election. He also ran for the Green party in the 2015 federal election in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge.

His priorities during the campaign for this Oct. 20 election are to improve Maple Ridge’s commercial tax base and create local jobs, ensure the city is planning for transit, livability and affordable housing, and to implement waste-management strategies that are “sustainable and cost-effective.”

Tam also wants to see “innovative farmland use and food security.”

He said Monday that he’s not representing the Green party and is just running as an independent candidate.

Tam, a systems analyst, and said in a release, that he has worked in the high-tech field for 30 years and helped create and manage the national aviation navigation engineering system used by Nav Canada.

He’s also currently president of the Rotary Club of Haney and is past area commissioner for Scouts Canada.

As well, he also sits on the Fair Vote Canada committee that is promoting proportional representation for the electoral system in B.C.

A mail-in referendum takes place this Oct. 22 to Nov. 30, across B.C.

“I have demonstrated leadership, accountability, and fiscal responsibility in all these roles. In addition, I have also worked in trusted roles as an RCMP auxiliary constable, and a judge for the JUNO awards,” Tam said Monday.

He added that he’s been involved with several arts and cultural events in Maple Ridge.

“I am confident that Maple Ridge will see tremendous benefits when this council works together as an effective team, and that I can be a valuable key player in making it a reality.”