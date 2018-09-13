Gordy Robson is seeking a second term as Maple Ridge councillor after previously serving as mayor. (Contributed)

Veteran councillor seeking re-election in Maple Ridge

Continuity on council important, as many newcomers to be elected

Maple Ridge Coun. Gordy Robson is running for another term, saying city government needs continuity with four vacancies on council because of the upcoming fall election.

“Even for the most talented of newcomers, there will be a steep learning curve,” Robson said Wednesday in a release.

Three councillors are not seeking re-election – Corisa Bell, Bob Masse and Tyler Shymkiw – while Craig Speirs is running for mayor in the Oct. 20 civic election.

Robson, a former mayor, said it’s been a long four years on council.

“Despite the time and resources spent on the homeless, we lost ground. If this doesn’t speak to doing things differently, I don’t know what does.”

Robson said he voted against three low-barrier shelters proposed for high-density residential neighbourhoods in Maple Ridge, adding that nothing will change until an option for treatment is implemented.

“We have to get people help and we have to minimize impact to our citizens and businesses.”

He said, if elected, in the next term he wants to focus on the Albion flats area. That has been the subject of several years of debate and planning.

Robson said later that many things remain to complete, adding that the city has changed how it funds its recreation facilities, using community amenity contributions, paid by developers, as happens in other cities, to pay part of the costs.

He said that, so far, the city hasn’t had to borrow any of the $49 million approved by voters last year for building new sports fields, pool renos and a new ice rink.

Maple Ridge needs strong representation on regional boards, he added.

Robson served as mayor from 2005 to 2008 and last term as councillor.

