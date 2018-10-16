Yousef: Laws must be enforced equally, consistently

Ahmed Yousef, for council.

• Occupation:

I am an independent business owner. My company specializes in international procurement.

• Political experience/qualifications for running in this election:

I hold a bachelors in political science and a masters in international relations. I have worked with organizations, governments and individuals around the globe and understand the importance of democracy and being accountable to voters. I have also been keenly watching municipal politics and attending local council meetings for the past 1.5 years. I am an avid community volunteer and enjoy attending festivals and events with my family. I have seen the amazing diversity in Maple Ridge and would love the opportunity to help build and grow this beautiful community of ours.

• Reason for running:

Maple Ridge is my home. My family and I love it here, but after living here for close to 10 years, we have recognized some areas could be improved upon. I am running to contribute to my community and help build a city where we can live, work, and play.

• What do you consider to be the top two issues this election and how would you address them?

• Public safety: Crime must be addressed and laws must be enforced consistently and equally for all. We need adequate mental health support for those who require it, and a path to recovery for those who are struggling with addictions. We also need to offer more skill and training programs to help individuals re-enter the workforce. Accountability must also be placed upon those we are helping to ensure impact to residents and businesses is minimal. We can’t solve one problem by creating another.

• Business development: We need to bring commercial and industrial businesses to Maple Ridge while supporting the downtown core. We need to broaden the tax base, create local jobs, and invigorate our community with expanded services, more shopping, diverse eateries, and lively entertainment. Growing businesses will provide jobs and keep more dollars in the community. This is the most direct route to holding higher taxes at bay.