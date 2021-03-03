1 dead, 2 injured in potentially alcohol-fueled collision in North Vancouver

The collision occurred just after 11 p.m. on March 2 on Low Level Road

A woman has died and her passenger remains in critical condition after a head-on collision in North Vancouver overnight, which investigators suspect involved alcohol.

The collision occurred just after 11 p.m. on March 2 on Low Level Road, west of the Neptupe-Cargill overpass. Police say the woman and her passenger were heading east when a westbound vehicle allegedly crossed the centre line.

That vehicle, occupied by a lone man was found on fire when emergency responders arrived, but the man had been removed before the fire started.

All three people were transported to hospital, where the woman later died. The driver of the other vehicle remains in hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are working to determine if alcohol was a factor in the collision.

In a statement, Sgt. Peter DeVries said that “we know that this woman’s family and friends are grieving today, that in the coming days and weeks, they will be faced with the difficult task of coping with a tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

