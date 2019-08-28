16-year-old Swedish activist sails across Atlantic to attend climate meeting

Greta Thunberg arrives in New York City after refusing to fly because of the carbon cost

Greta Thunberg, 16, a Swedish environmental activist, sails into New York harbour aboard the Malizia II, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in New York City to chants and cheers Wednesday following a trans-Atlantic trip on a sailboat to attend a global warming conference.

Thunberg, 16, and her crew were escorted into a lower Manhattan marina at about 4 p.m., concluding a two-week crossing from Plymouth, England.

As the boat docked, hundreds of activists welcomed her from a Hudson River promenade. Thunberg waved then was lifted onto a dock.

“All of this is very overwhelming,” she said of the reception, looking slightly embarrassed.

The teenager refused to fly because of the carbon cost of plane travel. A 2018 study said that because of cloud and ozone formation, air travel may trap two to four times more heat than that caused by just emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

Speaking to reporters after she landed, Thunberg said the trip wasn’t as uncomfortable as she expected.

“I didn’t get seasick once,” but she stressed that “this is not something I want everyone to do.”

READ MORE: Students worldwide skip class to demand action on climate

Thunberg has become a symbol of a growing movement of young climate activists, leading weekly protests in Sweden that focused on the issue and that inspired similar strikes in about 100 cities worldwide.

She’s in New York to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit next month. There, she’ll join world leaders who will present plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Greta Thunberg, 16, a Swedish environmental activist, sails into New York harbour aboard the Malizia II, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Greta Thunberg, 16, a Swedish environmental activist, sails into New York harbour aboard the Malizia II, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Greta Thunberg, 16, a Swedish environmental activist, sails into New York harbour aboard the Malizia II, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Previous story
‘They want all that:’ Girls becoming more involved in gang violence in B.C.
Next story
Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Just Posted

More talk about a Pitt Meadows pool

Four possible locations, says mayor

Powerful film on stigma, homelessness and addiction coming to Maple Ridge

Us and Them is on a North American tour

Letter: Seal cull would be bad for our image

Many creatures eat B.C. salmon

Maple Ridge pump track racer elated after second place win

Karsen Tielen took her BMX skills to the pump track, qualifies for worlds

France and South Korea awarding medals to recognize Canadian veterans

No cost involved for government issued medals

VIDEO: B.C. elk family spotted while out for a morning stroll

Whole family out for a morning stroll is a showstopper in Lake Cowichan

B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says

Older brother of man charged in 2017 death of Surrey teen granted bail

Gurvinder Singh Deo released on $250,000 surety, conditions

Surrey mayor slams ride-hailing, again

Doug McCallum re-affirmed his opposition to ride-hailing in Surrey as the service ramps up

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

Vancouver-area sees fastest drop in condo price per square foot: report

Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto all seeing rising prices

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

B.C. youth centre to close in September due to ‘intoxication, bullying and vandalism

The Slocan centre will focus on making programming changes

Man arrested after woman, found unresponsive on B.C. highway, dies

RCMP have identified the victim, initial suspect taken into custody has been released

Most Read