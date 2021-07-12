A fire has been reported east of Harrison Lake in the Cogburn Creek area. It has grown to 17 hectares and is believed to be caused by humans. (Screenshot/B.C. Wildfire Service)

A fire has been reported east of Harrison Lake in the Cogburn Creek area. It has grown to 17 hectares and is believed to be caused by humans. (Screenshot/B.C. Wildfire Service)

17-hectare wildfire reported east of Harrison Lake

Fire is out of control, has burned 17 hectares

B.C. Wildfire Service has reported an out-of-control 17-hectare wildfire north of Harrison Hot Springs.

The fire was discovered on Friday (July 9) about 33 kilometres north of Harrison and west of Long Island on Harrison Lake. Cogburn Creek is accessible through Harrison East Forest Service Road.

The cause of the fire has not been specified, but it is suspected to be caused by humans.

READ ALSO: Police close East Harrison FSR as wildfire grows

This is the fifth wildfire in the Agassiz-Harrison area reported in 2021. A province-wide burning ban is still in effect, prohibiting open fires, campfires, fireworks, sky lanterns, chimneys, tiki torches and open burning of any kind.

There are currently 307 active wildfires in B.C. and a total of 984 fires have burned in 2021.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizB.C. Wildfires 2021Harrison Hot Springs

Previous story
Person experiencing homelessness struck intentionally by motorist in Nanaimo
Next story
Canada to donate 17.7M doses of AstraZeneca and raise money for global vaccination

Just Posted

The Pitt Meadows Summer Serenade concert series will be held Wednesday evenings. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows hosts summer concert series

Mechanic and B&F Automotive owner Sherwin Belgrave is spearheading another virtual music bingo fundraiser to help large farm animals impacted by the recent wildfire in Lytton. The online event runs this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (Special to The News)
Mechanic hosts different style of fundraiser for Lytton fire victims

Hannah Everett and Tyler Boe (of Pitt Meadows) star in Theatre in the Country’s upcoming production of Salt-Water Moon. (Reg Parks/Special to The News)
After months away, Pitt Meadows actor back on stage before live audience

Members of this year’s Cops for Cancer fundraising team helped out another non-profit Saturday. Several on the team pitched in to prepare the Albion Fairgrounds for the upcoming Country Fest. (Tina Kirkpatrick/Special to The News)
Army of volunteers stepping up to help prepare for Country Fest