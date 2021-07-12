17-hectare wildfire reported east of Harrison Lake

Fire is out of control, has burned 17 hectares

B.C. Wildfire Service has reported an out-of-control 17-hectare wildfire north of Harrison Hot Springs.

The fire was discovered on Friday (July 9) about 33 kilometres north of Harrison and west of Long Island on Harrison Lake. Cogburn Creek is accessible through Harrison East Forest Service Road.

The cause of the fire has not been specified, but it is suspected to be caused by humans.

This is the fifth wildfire in the Agassiz-Harrison area reported in 2021. A province-wide burning ban is still in effect, prohibiting open fires, campfires, fireworks, sky lanterns, chimneys, tiki torches and open burning of any kind.

There are currently 307 active wildfires in B.C. and a total of 984 fires have burned in 2021.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

