In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo a Washington State Department of Agriculture worker displays an Asian giant hornet taken from a nest, in Blaine, Wash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo a Washington State Department of Agriculture worker displays an Asian giant hornet taken from a nest, in Blaine, Wash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

1st live ‘murder hornet’ sighted near U.S.-Canada border, say scientists

Entomologists say the Asian giant hornet was seen about a kilometre from the U.S.-Canada border

Scientists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture say they’ve found the first so-called live murder hornet for the year.

In a news release Thursday, entomologists say the Asian giant hornet was seen about a kilometre from the U.S.-Canada border.

They say the hornet was reported by a Whatcom County resident on Wednesday and confirmed the following day where a photograph showed it attacking a paper wasp nest, about three kilometres from where the department eradicated a nest last October.

They say U.S. and B.C. officials will be setting up traps in the area to catch a live hornet, tag it and track it back to its nest.

The five-centimetre-long invasive insects are the world’s biggest hornets and prey on honey bees and other hornets — a small group can kill an entire honey bee hive in a matter of hours.

While they are not particularly aggressive toward humans, in rare cases a person stung repeatedly by murder hornets could die.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Murder Hornets

Previous story
Meng Wanzhou’s defence team to begin arguments in her formal extradition case
Next story
Abbotsford post-secondary institutions not making vaccines mandatory

Just Posted

Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge. (Black Pres/files)
Search and Rescue called for hiker with broken arm in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Local singer Graham Strang and the Stone Poets will be performing Friday night in Memorial Peace Park.
Folk music in Memorial Peace Park tonight

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
LETTER: Maple Ridge man suggests Olympic sports average folks could do

Smoke-filled skies on Alexander Avenue in downtown Chilliwack on Aug. 13, 2021. The air quality advisory remains in effect for the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver for a second day as winds blow smoke from wildfires into the region. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
Air quality takes a dive from Vancouver to Hope as smoke blows in